Space Cowboys Game Notes

León KING: Pedro León is hitting .364 (8x22) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over his last five games. León went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI on Saturday. It was the first multi-homer game of his MiLB career. His first homer traveled 458 feet, making it the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. His second home run had an exit velocity of 110.7, which is the hardest-hit home run from the Space Cowboys this season. His six RBI were also the most in a single from a Space Cowboys player this year. León ranks amongst Pacific Coast League leaders in: Doubles (10, T-1st), Extra-Base Hits (18, 2nd), Stolen Bases (10, 5th), RBI (26, T-6th) and Slugging Percentage (.555, 9th).

MASHIJEVIC: JJ Matijevic is amidst an 11-game hitting streak, which is the longest from the Space Cowboys this season, as well as tied for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Matijevic has hit .359 (14x39) with a double, four homers and 12 RBI during the streak. Matijevic leads the PCL with a 1.124 OPS, is second with a .695 slugging percentage, fifth with a .429 on-base percentage and fifth with a .329 batting average. He's also tied for seventh and leads the Space Cowboys with eight home runs. He's homered three times in his last six games.

ROSTER MOVES: The Astros on Sunday optioned IF Niko Goodrum to the Space Cowboys and on Tuesday assigned C Cesar Salazar from Double A Corpus Christi to Sugar Land. Goodrum, who signed a Major League deal with the Astros in March, has appeared in 15 games at the Major League level this season, primarily at second base. Salazar has hit .277 (23x83) with three home runs and 14 RBI through 22 games with Corpus Christi this season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

