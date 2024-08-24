Tatum Steals Home for Barons, 3-2, Against Biloxi on Saturday Night

Terrell Tatum stole home in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Birmingham Barons the 3-2 win before 5,580 at Regions Field on Saturday night. Relief pitcher Zach Franklin (1-0, 0.00) gets the win in relief. With the win tonight, the Barons are now 9-2 against Biloxi this season.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the game tied at 2-2, Tatum singled on a line drive to center field, and a sacrifice by Canaan Smith-Njigba moved Tatum to second base. A Shuckers wild pitch moves Tatum to third base. With Michael Turner at bat with a 2-0 count and two outs, Shuckers, acting manager Fidel Pena gets tossed out of the game for arguing balls and strikes. After the ejection and a 2-2 count to Turner, Tatum came home with a head-first slide and the winning run.

Biloxi scored first on a Zavier Warren 2 RBI single scores Ethan Murray and Nick Kahle. Both runs were unearned due to a Barons fielding error with two outs. The Shuckers took the 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Shawn Goosenberg steals second base, and Jacob Gonzalez stole home for the Baron's first run of the game. Goosenberg scored from third base on a Shuckers wild pitch, and the game was tied at 2-2. For the Barons, Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Goosenberg had two walks, a run scored, and a stolen base. Tatum had a hit, a run scored, and a stolen base, his 27th of the season.

Next, the Barons will play Game 6 of the six-game series at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. RHP Juan Carela (1-1, 4.15) will take the mound for the Barons.

