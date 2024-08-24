Shuckers Drop Heartbreaker to Barons in Walk-off Loss

BIRMINGHAM, AL - With a two-out, two-strike steal of home in the bottom of the ninth inning from Terrell Tatum, the Biloxi Shuckers (57-59, 27-22) fell to the Birmingham Barons (63-56, 22-28) by a 3-2 final at Regions Field on Saturday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers remain 2.5 games up on the Mississippi Braves for the final playoff spot in the Southern League South Division.

The Shuckers scored their only two runs of the game in the second off Barons' starter Noah Schultz with a two-RBI single from Zavier Warren, part of a multi-hit night.

For the Shuckers, starter K.C. Hunt continued to shine in Double-A, striking out six over three shutout innings. After a perfect fourth, the Barons got on the board when Shawn Goosenberg stole second and Jacob Gonzalez broke for home. Goosenberg came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch, tying the game at two. Hunt finished his night after 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, improving his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 23-to-2 over his first three Double-A starts.

In the ninth, Terrell Tatum reached on a leadoff single and was pushed to second on a sacrifice bunt from Shawn Goosenberg. After a wild pitch moved him to third, he stole home on a 2-and-2 count with two outs, giving the Barons a 3-2 walk-off win. Reliever Zach Franklin (1-0) earned the win while Russell Smith (2-1) took the loss.

The series concludes on Sunday with the finale at 4:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Nate Peterson (2-8, 4.40) is set to start for the Shuckers against Juan Carela (1-1, 4.15) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

