M-Braves Shut Out Again by Lookouts on Saturday

August 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Ian Mejia on game night

PEARL, MS - The Chattanooga Lookouts shut out the Mississippi Braves 3-0 at Trustmark Park for the second straight night on Saturday. Jose Acuna, Andrew Moore, Owen Holt, and Patrick Weigel combined for a five-hit shutout.

Ian Mejia (L, 7-6) logged his eighth quality start and worked 6.1 innings on Saturday night. The 24-year-old right-hander retired the first six batters, striking out four, and fanned seven over six innings. The Lookouts (19-30, 39-79) loaded the bases against Mejia with one out in the top of the seventh inning on two walks and a single. Jorge Juan took over for Mejia and surrendered a two-run single to Jack Rogers. Austin Hendrick sprinted home on a wild pitch and the Lookouts to a 3-0 lead.

Chattanooga starter Jose Acuna tossed 4.0 shutout innings and struck out six, and then Andrew Moore worked 3.0 scoreless innings. Owen Holt and Patrick Weigel pitched the final two innings and completed the shutout.

Yolbert Sanchez was 2-for-4 on Saturday and has hit in 10 of his last 13 games, with multiple hits in eight of them. Rolddy Munoz tossed 2.0 shutout innings, striking out three and walking one.

Despite the loss, the M-Braves remain 2.5 games behind Biloxi for the wild card spot in the Southern League South Division but dropped to 4.0 games behind Montgomery for first place.

The M-Braves (25-25, 56-62) face off against the Lookouts in the homestand finale on Sunday. RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 2.67) starts for Mississippi against RHP Grant Gavin (0-0, --) for the Lookouts. Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Sunday's Promotions:

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Replica Helmet Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans get a Mississippi Braves Replica Helmet

Free Bounce House Access: Every Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day for the rest of the season, Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

