Another Late Smokies' Homer Condemns Wahoos to 5-4 Defeat

August 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - For the second straight game, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos endured a game-breaking Tennessee Smokies homer in the eighth inning on Saturday night in a 5-4 loss.

Just minutes after Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack had tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth with his 21st home run of the season, Pablo Aliendo put Tennessee ahead for good with a solo home run of his own.

The Blue Wahoos have tied a season high with five losses in a row, and now trail the Biloxi Shuckers in the fight for a playoff spot by 3.5 games with 20 to play pending the results of Biloxi's game in Birmingham.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 2-0 in the second on a two-run homer from Nathan Martorella, his third of the series and ninth of the season. Tennessee starter Matthew Thompson allowed another run in the fourth on a bases-loaded RBI single from Jacob Berry, though another run was cut down at the plate as Graham Pauley was thrown out trying to score by a strong throw from right fielder Felix Stevens.

Pensacola starter Robby Snelling was perfect through 3.2 innings, but allowed three consecutive hits with two outs in the fourth as Luis Verdugo lined a two-run single to draw the Smokies to within a run.

Snelling, afforded an opportunity to pitch into the sixth for the first time since joining the team, was unable to protect Pensascola's 3-2 lead. A leadoff walk to Brett Bateman was followed by a two-run homer to Jonathon Long, just out of the reach of Berry in right field.

The Wahoos got the clutch hit they were looking for in the eighth, as Mack turned around a Blake Whitney (W, 8-0) offering and sent his team-leading 21st homer of the season off the glove of the leaping Stevens in right field to tie the game 4-4.

After a scoreless seventh, Matt Pushard (L, 3-4) was sent out for the eighth to try and keep the game tied for the Blue Wahoos. Aliendo gave the Smokies their second go-ahead eighth-inning homer in as many days, following a dramatic Stevens homer on Friday with a solo blast of his own to put Tennessee ahead 5-4.

Martorella led off the ninth inning with a single, but pinch-runner Shane Sasaki was thrown out stealing second by Aliendo in a strikeout-double play to end the game and hand Cayne Ueckert (S, 2) the save.

The Blue Wahoos have now dropped 10 of their past 12 games, including three games in Tennessee's final at bat this series.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and look to avoid being swept by the Smokies on Sunday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 1:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Tennessee's video broadcast is available on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.