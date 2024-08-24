Rinse and Repeat

August 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - The struggles continued for the Rocket City offense as they mustered only two hits in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Montgomery Biscuits Saturday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Rocket City has collected only eight hits over their last three games.

The Trash Pandas plated their lone run in the third when rightfielder David Calabrese lofted a solo homerun over the rightfield wall. The dinger was his second of the week and second of the season, giving Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

After Trash Pandas' starting pitcher Samuel Aldegheri tossed four innings of shutout one-hit ball to begin the game, Montgomery jumped on the southpaw in the fifth with three runs on three hits. Rightfielder Matthew Etzel started the frame with a single, then advanced to second on a walk to third baseman Brayden Taylor. Aldegheri retired the next two batters before centerfielder Chandler Simpson laced a single to left to score Etzel and tie the game. After a wild pitch advanced Taylor to third and Simpson to second, leftfielder Tre Morgan provided the big blow with a two-run double to left, just beyond the reach of leftfielder Tucker Flint, making the score 3-1.

Morgan is now 8-16 in his first AA series for Montgomery. The former LSU Tiger has a homer and eight RBI in the process.

That was enough for Montgomery pitchers as starting hurler Duncan Davitt (W, 2-3) got the win by firing seven innings of two-hit ball, allowing a run, walking one and striking out eight. Relievers Nate Dahle (H, 1) and Jack Hartman (S, 4) each tossed a hitless and scoreless inning to end the game and clinch the series for the Biscuits.

Aldegheri suffered the loss for the Trash Pandas after surrendering three runs on four hits in 4.2 frames. He also walked two and fanned seven.

While the Trash Pandas had two hits, the Biscuits were held to only five as Simpson led the way by going 2-4 with an RBI, run scored, and two stolen bases. The game was played in 1:58.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will wrap up their six-game series Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 3:33. Right-hander Caden Dana (8-7, 2.64 ERA) will go to the bump for the Trash Pandas against fellow-righty Adam Leverett (7-5, 3.36 ERA) of the Biscuits. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2, the MiLB App and TrashPandasBaseball.com.

The team returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, August 27th to open a 13-game homestand against the Tennessee Smokies. Tuesday's game features an Oktoberfest Glass Boot Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and over presented by Jonathan's Grille as well as REEDS Jewelers Ladies Night. The Pepsi Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Adam Leverett (MTG)

