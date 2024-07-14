Tatum Leads Barons to 7-4 Road Win at Braves on Friday Night

July 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Terrell Tatum had three hits with two RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 7-4 win over the Mississippi Braves before 2.547 at Trustmark Park on Friday night. Starting pitcher LHP Garrett Schoenle pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Jordan Mikel was the winning pitcher, going 3.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and no walks with five strikeouts. In the top of the second inning, Jason Matthews's RBI single scored Troy Claunch, and the Barons led 1-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Matthews RBI walk scored Terrell Tatum. Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to right field scored Claunch, and the Barons led 3-0. In the top of the fifth inning, Tatum singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Tim Elko, and the Barons led 4-0. Sebastian Rivero ground out scored Bryson Horne. The Barons still led 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Matt Hogan reached on an error, scoring Mario Camilletti. The Barons led 5-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Yolbert Sanchez's RBI single scored Cal Conley, and the Baron's lead was down to 5-2. In the top of the seventh inning, Wilfred Veras stole third base and scored on a Braves throwing error, bringing home Veras. Tatum's RBI single scored Shawn Goosenberg.

The Barons went up 7-2. Mississippi scored two more runs in the eighth and ninth innings but fell short in the end, 7-4 to the Barons. Elko had three hits in the Barons win.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.