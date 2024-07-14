Biscuits Split Series with Smokies, Drop Finale
July 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-39, 8-10) split a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies (51-35, 11-7) with a 9-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Smokies took the lead in the second and broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning.
Dru Baker went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss. He doubled four times in the series to raise his season total to 10.
Nelson Alvarez pitched a season-high three shutout innings. Alfredo Zarraga extended his scoreless streak to 8 Ã¢..." innings with 1 Ã¢..." innings.
The club is off for the next four days for the All-Star Break before returning to action on Friday night against the Biloxi Shuckers at Shuckers Ballpark.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Dru Baker at bat
