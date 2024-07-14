Biscuits Split Series with Smokies, Drop Finale

July 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Dru Baker at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Dru Baker at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-39, 8-10) split a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies (51-35, 11-7) with a 9-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Smokies took the lead in the second and broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning.

Dru Baker went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss. He doubled four times in the series to raise his season total to 10.

Nelson Alvarez pitched a season-high three shutout innings. Alfredo Zarraga extended his scoreless streak to 8 Ã¢..." innings with 1 Ã¢..." innings.

The club is off for the next four days for the All-Star Break before returning to action on Friday night against the Biloxi Shuckers at Shuckers Ballpark.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.