Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs in Loss

July 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts allowed seven unanswered runs in their 7-5 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers in the final game before the All-Star Break.

Lookouts starting pitcher Carson Rudd pitched well for Chattanooga, striking out four batters in 4.2 shutout innings. The game's first run came in the fifth inning on a Daniel Vellojin RBI single. In the sixth Vellojin struck again, smacking a two-run triple to cap off a three-run inning.

Biloxi erased the deficit quickly in the seventh, scoring four runs on four hits and two walks. They took the lead an inning later when Carlos Rodriguez plated Nick Kahle and Casey Martin. Ernesto Martinez smacked a RBI single of his own later in the inning to make it 7-4 Shuckers.

Chattanooga trimmed the lead down to two when Miguel Hernandez scored on a groundout, but couldn't overcome the deficit.

After the All-Star Break the team heads to Birmingham for a three-game series and the Rocket City for six games before returning home on July 30.

