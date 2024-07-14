Seven Unanswered Runs Lead Way to Comeback Win in Series Finale for Shuckers

July 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Dylan O'Rae of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Dylan O'Rae of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Despite trailing 4-0 after six innings, the Biloxi Shuckers (42-43, 12-6) scored seven unanswered runs, leading the way to a 7-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (25-62, 5-13) at AT&T Field on Sunday. The win clinched the Shuckers' third straight road series win and saw Biloxi tie their season-high with 10 walks. Dylan O'Rae also set the Shuckers single-game franchise record with five walks.

Both teams went scoreless into the fifth before the Lookouts broke through with an RBI single from Daniel Vellojin to take a 1-0 lead. They expanded the lead in the sixth with an RBI single from Dominic Pitelli and a two-RBI triple from Vellojin, making it 4-0.

In the seventh, Brock Wilken got the Shuckers on the board with an RBI single, making it 4-1. Connor Scott then recorded a hit in his sixth consecutive game with an RBI ground-rule double, making it 4-2. After a wild pitch scored Wilken and made it 4-3, Adam Hall tied the game at four with an RBI single into right. In the eighth, Carlos Rodriguez gave the Shuckers their first lead of the day with a two-RBI single into right, making it 6-4. Ernesto Martinez Jr. added to the lead with an RBI single later in the inning, making it 7-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Austin Hendrick made it 7-5 with an RBI groundout to second, scoring Miguel Hernandez from third. Justin Yeager then closed out the game with 1.1 perfect innings, including two strikeouts. The appearance earned him his team-leading ninth save of the year. Craig Yoho (2-1) earned the win while Donovan Benoit (2-2) took the loss for the Lookouts.

Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-3), Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-3) and Adam Hall (2-for-5) all tallied multi-hit performances and four different players drew at least one walk during the game, including a franchise-record five from Dylan O'Rae.

After the All-Star break, the Shuckers will return to action on Friday, July 19 at 6:35 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits at Keesler Federal Park. The first 500 fans will receive a special co-branded Shuckers and Mississippi State T-Shirt at the gates for Mississippi State Night. Fireworks will begin after the game with the Kids Fun Run presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi to follow. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.