Game Info: Sunday, July 14 vs. Birmingham Barons: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park

July 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves (8-9, 39-46) vs. Birmingham Barons (6-11, 47-39)

Sunday, July 14, 2024 - 2:05 PM - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

Game 86 of 137 - 2nd Half Game 18 of 69 - Home Game 39 of 63

Starting Pitchers: LHP Drew Parrish (5-5, 3.94) vs. LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-2, 4.00)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Promotions

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a team photo of the 2024 M-Braves, thanks to Bob Boyte Honda.

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Recent Roster Moves

7/12: RHP Landon Harper transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome

STARTING LINEUPS

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves conclude their nine-game homestand and face the Birmingham Barons for the final time in game six of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. This is the second and final series between the two clubs in 2024. Birmingham won five of six from the M-Braves at Regions Field on April 16-21.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Tyler Tolve blasted a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mississippi Braves walked off with a 3-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night. Tolve finished 3-for-4 with the walk-off home run in front of 3,249 fans at Trustmark Park. Saturday's other star was M-Braves' starting pitcher David Fletcher. The 30-year-old knuckleball delivered a career-high 8.2 innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts, throwing 106 pitches. Justin Dean stole his league-leading 35th base, and Cody Milligan matched a club record with four, including three in the two-run fourth inning.

WALKIN' OFF IN PEARL: Saturday night's walk-off homer by Tyler Tolve was the fourth walk-off win at Trustmark Park this season. One happened in a home game at Rocket City on a Yolbert Sachez RBI single on June 15 ... Tolve delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in game two of a May 15 doubleheader against Biloxi ... The walk-off homer was the 21st in M-Braves history, first by the club this season, and first since Landon Stephens on June 10, 2023, vs. Biloxi ... The first walk-off homer in club history was by Brian McCann on April 30, 2005 vs. West Tenn (CHC),

CLOSING IN ON STOLEN BASE RECORD ... DEAN LEADS THE LEAGUE: The M-Braves lead all of Double-A in stolen bases with 156 (156-for-191, 82%) through 85 games. The closest club is Birmingham with 141 ... Four players have reached 27+ steals. Justin Dean leads the way and leads the Southern League with 35. Geraldo Quintero is T-5th with 29, Cody Milligan is T-7th with 28, and Cal Conley is 9th with 27 ... Nacho Alvarez had 16 at the time of his promotion to Triple-A.

Mississippi is about to surpass last year's 157 stolen bases and is on pace for 251 (1.84 per game) 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007. Among full-season MiLB teams with 85 games played or less, they rank 9th.

FLETCHER GOES 8.2 INNINGS ON SATURDAY: David Fletcher became the first pitcher to log 8.2 innings in a start since Nolan Kingham threw 8.2 innings for the M-Braves on 6/12/21 at Biloxi.

(FORMER) ANGEL IN THE INFIELD...AND PITCHING: David Fletcher joined the M-Braves roster on June 2 as a two-way player... Through seven starts as a knuckleball pitcher is 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA (22 ER/40.2 IP), 15 walks, 13 strikeouts, four quality starts and pitching into the sixth inning in six outings ... Fletcher set a new career high with 8.2 innings pitched on July 13 vs. Birmingham (8.2 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) ... The former Major League infielder has a career .276 batting average with 16 home runs, 170 RBI, and 560 hits over seven seasons and 539 MLB games ... He has played for the LA Angels (2018-23) and Atlanta Braves (2024) ... Fletcher appeared in five games for Atlanta this season in April. He made his first five pitching appearances for Gwinnett this season and appeared in 39 games as a position player. Atlanta received Fletcher via trade with the Angels in exchange for 1B Evan White and LHP Tyler Thomas (12/8/23).

DE AVILA IS DEALIN': LHP Luis De Avila dealt his team-leading ninth quality start of the season on Thursday night with 7.0 shutout innings and matching a career-high with 11 strikeouts. In his last six starts since June 2, De Avila leads the Southern League with a 1.66 ERA (38.0 IP/9 ER), 32 strikeouts, and nine walks. During that time period, he ranks among the league leaders in opponents' batting average (3rd, .191), WHIP (4th, 0.92), and strikeouts (T-5th, 32).

START ME UP: The M-Braves' starting pitchers have a 3.49 ERA, ranking them 5th in Double-A. They lead Double-A with five complete games and T-1st with three complete game shutouts.

SHUTOUTS: The Mississippi pitching staff has shut out the Barons twice this week and is T-1st in the Double-A and T-2nd among full-season Minor League teams with 11 shutouts this season.

OGANS EXTENDS STREAK...SO DOES SANCHEZ: Infielder Keshawn Ogans was hit by a pitch again on Friday night and is on a 16-game on-base streak that began on June 9, batting .296 with two doubles, four RBI, eight runs, four walks, three HBP, and three steals. It's the longest on-base streak by an M-Brave this season.

COUNTIN' ON CAL: Infielder Cal Conley recorded his second career four hit game on Tuesday night, finishing 4-for-5 with a run, and stolen base. Conley has hit in four of five games this week and is 8-for-20 with four runs, two walks, and six stolen bases.

TO THE TOP...OF THE LONGEST SCORELESS STREAKS: Pearl River CC and Southern Miss product Landon Harper hasn't allowed a run over his last nine outings and 20.0 innings pitched, dating back to June 2. The 20.0 innings without a run are the third-longest in the Southern League this season and the longest currently. Overall, Harper is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA, one walk, 21 strikeouts, one walk, 0.78 WHIP, and has held the opposition to a .183 average in nine games.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (4th, 2.40), wins (T-1st, 7), strikeouts (6th, 85), WHIP (5th, 1.11), and opponent's batting average (5th, .209). Mejia set a new club record, not allowing a run over 30.1 innings from April 28 to May 5. Mejia was named Southern League Pitcher of the Month for May and was 4-0, not allowing a run in 26.2 innings, five walks to 30 strikeouts. In five starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia is 5-0 with a 0.69 ERA, seven walks, 32 strikeouts. When Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 13-2 in his 15 starts.

M-BRAVES TO THE SHOW: RHP Tanner Gordon became the seventh M-Brave alum to make their major league debut on July 9 for Colorado. Gordon joined Roddery Munoz (4/20, MIA), Tyler Ferguson (5/7, OAK), Spencer Schwellenbach (5/29), Justyn-Henry Malloy (6/3, DET), Hurston Waldrep (6/9), and C.J. Alexander (6/24, KC). The right-hander was the 172nd Mississippi player to make their major league debut and the 24th to be promoted directly from Double-A. Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grisson were promoted from Mississippi to Atlanta in 2022. Max Fried was the last pitcher to be promoted from the M-Braves roster in 2019. Overall, 175 former M-Braves have gone on to make their Major League debut.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he made his major league debut on June 9 at Washington. He was the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

