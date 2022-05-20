Tarpons Snap Mets 8-Game Winning Streak

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons halted the St. Lucie Mets' eight-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory at Steinbrenner Field on Friday night.

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Tarpons drew three consecutive walks from reliever Levi David to start the inning. All three walks would come around to score. Anthony Garcia broke the tie with a RBI single off Raimon Gomez to make it 4-3. Gomez would throw a wild pitch to let in a second run and then issued a balk to force in Antonio Gomez for a 6-3 Tarpons lead.

Jasson Dominguez added a run-scoring single the bottom of the seventh to complete the scoring.

The Mets got off to a fast start. In the first inning Omar De Los Santos singled, stole second and scored from third base when the Tarpons caught Khalil Lee trying to steal second base.

Jack-Thomas Wold singled home Justin Guerrera in the second inning to make it 2-0 Mets.

Ben Cowles tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer off Mets starter Dominic Hamel.

The next batter Grant Richardson doubled to shallow left when the Mets were unable to catch a pop up. A throwing error allowed Richardson to go to third and he went on to score on a sac fly by Alan Mejia to give the Tarpons at 3-2 lead.

Drake Osborn tied the game 3-3 with a two-out home run in the fourth inning. It was his third home run of the season and the Mets sixth homer of the series.

Hamel gave up three runs (two earned) and two hits in 1.2 innings. Trey McLoughlin pitched the next 2.2 innings and retired all eight batters he faced.

No Met had a multi-hit game but Osborn was 1 for 1 with his home run and three walks. Guerrea went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Three Tarpons pitchers limited the hot Mets offense to three runs and six hits. Starter Juan Calera received a no decision. He survived despite walking four batters and allowing six hits.

Relievers Danny Watson and Jack Neely each tossed 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings. Watson got the win.

The Mets (26-11) and Tarpons (15-21) play the fifth game of their series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

