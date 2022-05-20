Palm Beach's Game Postponed on Friday

The Palm Beach Cardinals game against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday evening was postponed due to inclement weather. The matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 21st.

Gates will open at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 3:30 p.m. and Game 1 will commence at 4 p.m. Game 2 will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first matchup. Both tilts will be scheduled as seven-inning games.

Tickets for Saturday's previously scheduled 6:00 p.m. first pitch are good for both games. Ticket's for Friday night's game can be exchanged for any future date in 2022, (blackout dates may apply).

For more information, please call the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium front office at 561-775-1818.

