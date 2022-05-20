Tortugas Continue Homestand on Tuesday, May 24, for Marvel, Halfway to Halloween Nights

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas will continue their 12-game homestand at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, May 24, with a six-contest series against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Florida State League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Among the highlights of the final six games are Marvel's 'Defenders of the Diamond' Night on Friday, Halfway to Halloween Night on Saturday, and another Bud Light Thirsty Thursday©.

The Tortugas open the series on Tuesday, May 24, with another Shell Yeah Cookout. The $15 add-on includes the full "Bases Loaded" menu during a 90-minute buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, baked beans, cookies, Pepsi products, and more. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don special pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, May 25, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The Tortugas will also celebrate World Turtle Day with special on-field games and activities to celebrate the occasion. The first pitch of game two is set for 7:05 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on, Thursday, May 26, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy their favorite draft beer or fountain soda for as low as $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Your baseball heroes become superheroes on Friday, May 27, with the Tortugas' first annual Marvel 'Defenders of the Diamond' Night. As part of the celebration, Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded The Incredible Hulk-themed uniforms - and an appearance by 'The Avenger' himself - that will be auctioned off during the season. There will also be additional on-field games and activities as a part of the fun. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, as well, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Mike & Vin on the third-base riverwalk. The weekend gets underway with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Come out to 'The Jack' on Saturday, May 28, in your favorite costume as we celebrate Halfway to Halloween Night. Saturday will also feature City of New Smyrna Beach Night including special discounted tickets for New Smyrna Beach residents through the appropriate FEVO link. The penultimate contest of the series is set to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The two-week homestand comes to a close on Sunday, May 29, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the first five games of the series. They will open at 4:30 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

