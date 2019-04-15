Tarpons Slip by Tortugas, 4-3, in Series Finale

April 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite a Daytona rally that tied the game following a second rain delay, the Tampa Tarpons managed to squeeze out the game's final run, as the Tortugas fell, 4-3, in front of 2,068 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Daytona (4-7) trailed 3-0, with men at first and second one out in the bottom of the sixth, when a torrential rainstorm began. After only a 49-minute delay thanks to the ballpark's brand-new turf field, a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for LF Miles Gordon (2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 SO). The 21-year-old proceeded to rip a base-hit past first and down the right-field line. All three runners came home to score, as Gordon slid into third with a triple, tying the game at three.

It stayed that way until the eighth when Tampa (4-7) broke the tie for good. After an error and a single with two outs, Tarpons' RF Isiah Gilliam (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) - whose great uncle, Jim, played with Jackie Robinson with the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1953-56 - scalded a single into right field. The RBI knock put Tampa back ahead by one, 4-3.

Daytona tried to rally in the eighth and ninth, but RHP Kyle Zurak (2.0 IP, 3 SO) shut the door. The Tarpons' closer retired all six batters he faced to end the game and collect his second save of the year.

After a 41-minute delay began the contest, Tampa jumped out to an early edge in the top of the first. Following a double by SS Diego Castillo (1-5, R, 2B, SO) and a fielding error, DH Dermis Garcia (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SO) sliced a two-base hit into the left-centerfield gap. Both runners raced across to score, putting the Tarpons up 2-0.

Gilliam did damage for Tampa early in the contest, as well. Batting from the right-hand side of the plate in the sixth, the Georgia native poked a liner down the line in right. The wind-aided drive hooked around the foul pole for a solo homer - his second of the season - to make it a 3-0 contest.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Sunday. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 SO) hurled his second quality start for Daytona, tossing six innings and striking out five. Tampa's RHP Rony Garcia (5.0 IP, 6 H, BB, 6 SO) worked five scoreless innings for Tampa.

RHP Greg Weissert (2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 SO) suffered a blown save, but bounced back to collect his first win for the Tarpons. The only run he surrendered was unearned, but RHP Ryan Olson (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, SO) was saddled with his second defeat.

The Tortugas will begin a six-game road trip on Monday, as they travel to Jupiter to take on the Hammerheads, High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, for a three-game series. Former Marlin prospect - RHP Ryan Lillie (0-0, 4.22 ERA) - is expected to take the ball for Daytona in the lid-lifter. Jupiter is projected to counter with LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 2.25 ERA), Miami's No. 13 prospect per Baseball America.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:15 p.m. ET, leading up to the 6:30 p.m. ET start at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Monday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the week on the road, the Tortugas will return to The Jack to take on the Dunedin Blue Jays, High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday, April 22. It will be the team's first Belly Buster Monday of the year presented by Marco's Pizza. For just a $13 ticket, fans will be treated to an all-you-can-eat buffet of their favorite ballpark foods such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.