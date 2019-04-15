Tarpons Drop Opener to Marauders, 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (4-8) were held to three hits by Bradenton pitching as the Marauders claimed the series-opener, 4-1, on Monday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Bradenton (8-4) starter Aaron Shortridge (W, 2-0) faced just one batter over the minimum while scattering two hits and a walk over six shutout innings for his second-straight quality start. The right-hander tallied four strikeouts and threw 47 of 71 pitches for strikes.

RHP Frank German made his Tarpons debut and held the Marauders to one hit over the first three innings before Chris Sharpe lined a leadoff double in the fourth. Calvin Mitchell followed by crushing a home run on top of the Outfield Bar beyond the right field wall for his third homer of the season, giving Bradenton a 2-0 lead.

German (L, 0-1) retired four of the next five batters he faced before leaving with one out in the fifth. The 21-year-old allowed two runs on three hits in four and a third innings, walking one while striking out three, throwing 50 of 67 pitches for strikes.

RHP Janson Junk completed the fifth and stranded a leadoff triple in the sixth before Jesse Medrano reached on an error to open the seventh. Medrano proceeded to steal second and advance to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a base hit by Adrian Valerio.

Junk got a strikeout/caught-stealing double-play to end the seventh and tossed a perfect eighth before Dylan Busby crushed a leadoff homer off the batter's eye in the ninth, giving the Marauders a 4-0 lead. It was Busby's third homer of the season.

After back-to-back singles by Lucas Tancas and Medrano, RHP Brooks Kriske relieved Junk and retired the next three batters to strand a pair.

After Shortridge retired the final eight batters he faced, RHP Drew Fischer sat down five-straight batters before issuing a walk to Tyler Hill , snapping a stretch of 13-straight outs.

RHP Blake Cederlind relieved Fischer in the ninth and got two quick strikeouts before walking Diego Castillo . A wild pitch sent Castillo to second before Dermis Garcia worked a walk. Steven Sensley kept the game alive with a flare single into center, scoring Castillo. An error allowed Isiah Gilliam to reach, loading the bases.

Bradenton turned to RHP Luis Escobar (SV, 2), who struck out Jason Lopez to end the game.

Castillo (1-for-2, 2BB, R) reached base three times. Sensley (1-for-4, RBI) fifth RBI. Chris Hess (0-for-3) snapped his on-base streak at eight games.

RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 2.08) is scheduled to oppose LHP Oddy Nunez (0-0. 3.86) when the series continues on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Live play-by-play audio will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

