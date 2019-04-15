Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, April 15 vs Dunedin

April 15, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





The Charlotte Stone Crabs begin a three-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays Monday, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. RHP Tommy Romero makes the start for Charlotte, opposed by RHP Maximo Castillo.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS SWEPT BY CARDINALS

The Stone Crabs dropped both games this weekend to the Palm Beach Cardinals by scores of 7-1 and 5-3. Tyler Frank reached base three times Sunday and Chandler Raiden turned in scoreless work out of the bullpen,but Charlotte's ninth inning rally fell short.

STREAKS TO FORGET

The Stone Crabs have now lost five games in a row, their longest losing streak since they lost five in a row from June 14-19, 2017. Despite not having a single five-game losing streak in 2018, the Stone Crabs had three of them in 2017. They began the year with a season-high seven game slide.

ALL HAIL HALEY

The lone offensive bright spot during the Stone Crabs' five-game losing streak has been utility man Jim Haley. Over his last four games, the Penn State product is 10-for-15 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk (.667/.688/.800).

SHORT-LIVED LEADS

Despite getting swept, the Stone Crabs had leads in all three games of this weekend's series with Palm Beach. However, they surrendered multiple runs in the middle innings to relinquish the advantage each time. All three of Charlotte's wins were comeback wins, so the Stone Crabs are a staggering 0-4 when scoring first.

BABY CRAB RALLIES

One reason for the Stone Crabs struggles has been their inability to hit in the clutch and string rallies together. Other than their three-run inning last Tuesday, Charlotte has not scored more than two runs in any inning this season. They are batting .181/.232/.238 with runners on base.

SHAKY STARTERS

The Stone Crabs' pitching staff has shown flashes of brilliance this year, but walks and poor starting pitching has limited the team from winning more games. Charlotte pitching walked a season-high nine batters Sunday has walked 59 through the first 11 games, the most in the league. The five pitchers in the starting rotation have been particularly suspect, working to a 6.23 ERA, 6.5 BB/9 and 1.07 K/BB ratio.

DON'T MESS WITH THE BREW-HAN

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan has begun the season batting .361 through his first ten games. The Dominican Republic native leads the league in steals (8) and is sixth in hitting after swiping 55 bags in 2018. That total ranked second in Minor League Baseball, behind only Myles Straw of the Astros.

PROSPECT FEVER

Other than Brujan, the Stone Crabs' position player prospects have struggled with the bat early in the season. The other four hitter-only top-30 prospects have gone a combined 16-for-128 with 50 strikeouts (.121 AVG, 36% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 3-31 (.097 AVG), 9 K

Moises Gomez: 5-37 (.135 AVG), 15 K

Tyler Frank: 5-32 (.156 AVG), 7 K

Garrett Whitley: 3-28 (.107 AVG), 19 K

CLAW POINTS

Despite a so-so start Sunday, Riley O'Brien leads the Florida State League in strikeouts (18).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.