Dunedin Blue Jays Weekly Game Notes

AFTER ONE WEEK: Dunedin sits at 7-4 overall and in first place in the Florida State League North Division standings. The Blue Jays opened up the 2019 campaign in Clearwater and defeated the Threshers 11-1 on the strength of a season high 11 runs scored. The D-Jays took three of four from Clearwater, and then hit the road for four against Fort Myers. The Miracle and Blue Jays split the set with two wins apiece. This past weekend (4/12-14), Dunedin won their second series of the year defeating the Bradenton Marauders two out of three games. On Friday, the Blue Jays uitlized early scoring and plated five runs, sending 10 men to the plate and picked up the 8-6 victory. Shotty defense did the D-Jays in a Saturday night loss at Lecom Park in Bradenton, but rebounded on Sunday afternoon with five unanswered runs in route to a 5-2 victory to win their seventh game of the year.

TEMPORARY HOME: Due to construction on Dunedin Stadium, the Blue Jays will play 62 games at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium-the former spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies (1955-2003). Additionally, the D-Jays will play eight home games at the opponent's ballpark. Dunedin has won their first four games at their temporary home in the early portion of 2019.

PUSH FOR 2,500: The Dunedin Blue Jays organization is closing in on 2,500 wins in franchise history. The Blue Jays have won six games in the infant stages of this 2019 campaign and now need just 40 wins to reach the 2,500 mark combined between regular and post-season play. Additionally, Dunedin is just 54 regular season wins away from 2,500 regular season victories in franchise history.

WINNING WAYS: The Jays open the 2019 campaign with a winning portfolio spread across 19 years:

- 224 wins since the start of 2016-3rd most in the Florida State League.

- 502 wins registered since the start of the 2012 season-3rd most in the Florida State League.

- POSTSEASON: Have made a trip to the FSL playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons and 14 of the last 19 years.

LET'S GET IT STARTED: The starting pitching staff for the Blue Jays have set the tone for ballgames in the early portion of the season. Through the first nine games of 2019, The starting staff has posted a league best 6-2 record with a 1.90 ERA (11 ER, 52.2 Inn), while striking out 36.

OFFENSIVE ODDITIES: Through the first nine contests in 2019, Dunedin has put up some interesting offensive statisitics. The Blue Jays have registered a .342 On-Base Percentage-Third best mark in the league-while recording the second most strikeouts in the league (121). Dunedin has also had at least one batter hit in eight of the 10 games played this season.

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: Through the first nine games of the 2019 season, the Dunedin offense has struck in the middle frames of each game. 24 of the 46 runs scored by Dunedin this season have come between the fourth and sixth innings (52%). Despite scoring 10 runs in the first third of the game the last four games, The D-Jays have gone 20-103 (.194 BA) in the first three innings of every game thus far while producing a Batting Average of .315 between the fourth and sixth innings. All told, the Blue Jays have hit to a batting average of .193 outside of innings four through six.

OFFENSIVE PROWESS: The Blue Jays finished the 2018 regular season with the FSL'S Top two hitters-Rodrigo Orozco and Ivan Castillo- and look to continue their upward offense trend in 2019.

Dunedin has scored 1915 runs-good for the the most in the league the last plus three seasons. Additionally, finished second in the league in 2018 in Batting Average (.268), Runs (617), Hits (1221), Doubles (235), Total Bases (1744), On-Base Percentage (.340), OPS (.722). and third in with 557 total RBI, BB (455), and Slugging % (.382).

HAIL CESAR!: New Field Manager Cesar Martin takes over at the helm of the Dunedin Blue Jays organization. Martin led Class-A Lansing to an 80-60 record and a Wild Card birth in 2018. Martin played in the Blue Jays organziation from 2001-02 and has posted a .560 winning percentage, including two postseason appearances in his managerial career.

* "We have come ready to playe everyday. Our team has a plan and the guys come ready to try and execute each day"-Cesar Martin.

PROSPECT PIPELINE: In addition to opening up the year with Baseball's number one prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Dunedin begins the 2019 season with five of the top 30 Blue Jays prospects in the Toronto organization. RHP Nate Pearson highlights the group as Toronto's 5th best prospect. Chavez Young (22nd), Samad Taylor (24th), Ryan Noda (25th), and Cal Stevenson (29th).

