Tanner Cook Scores Four in Tough Loss

March 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







It was a 4-Goal, 1-Assist night for Tanner Cook as the Roughnecks fall to the Seals 16-12.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.