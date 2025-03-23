Sports stats



NLL Calgary Roughnecks

Tanner Cook Scores Four in Tough Loss

March 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It was a 4-Goal, 1-Assist night for Tanner Cook as the Roughnecks fall to the Seals 16-12.
