Tampa Bay Sun Players Volunteer to Feed Thousands in Community

November 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC players, including Brooke Hendrix, Carlee Giammona, and Head Coach Denise Shilte-Brown, joined forces with over 25 teammates and coaching staff to make a significant impact on the local community. Together, along with dozens of community volunteers, sorted and packaged over 16,000 pounds of food, which will provide nearly 14,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay.

This initiative is part of the Sun's ongoing 'Season of Giving' campaign, which underscores the team's commitment to giving back and positively impacting the lives of local residents. By volunteering their time and effort, the Sun aims to ensure that families in need have access to nutritious food during the holiday season.

Defender Brooke Hendrix, who leads the player-led Servant Heart group, emphasized the team's dedication to community service. "We all come together as players to determine how we can better serve our community and each other, " shares Hendrix. "We wouldn't be here without the community. It's nice [that our supporters] give so much to us, so we want to pay it forward."

To further support local hunger relief efforts, the Sun has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay and Seeds of Hope to host donation boxes at Riverfront Stadium during recent home matches.

The team encourages fans and community members to continue their support by participating in 'Holidays in The Sun' during the team's next home match on Saturday, December 14th. Fans will have opportunities to give back through various activities at the stadium and online.

