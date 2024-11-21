Dallas Trinity FC Battles Spokane Zephyr FC to Scoreless Draw

November 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC (4-1-5, 17 points) and Spokane Zephyr FC (2-4-6, 12 points) ended in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 2,390.

THIRD CLEAN SHEET

Goalkeeper Madison White recorded the team's third clean sheet of the season. White was in goal for the team's previous two clean sheets: Oct. 16 at DC Power FC (0-0) and Nov. 2 versus Fort Lauderdale United FC.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 4-1-5 (17 points) on the season and sits in third place in the USL Super League standings.

- Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

- DTFC's unbeaten streak extends to six and they remain undefeated at home (2-0-3).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC has a quick turnaround as they hit the road. They'll face off against Carolina Ascent FC (5-1-6, 21 points) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6:00 p.m. CT from American Legion Memorial Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the match tonight...

"Sometimes as you play, you need to find a way to win or get something from the game. I thought that in terms of the chances they created, we defended our box well, especially in the second phase. There weren't a lot of clear cut chances for them. It's not always pretty, but I felt there were certain members on the team that dug real deep to make sure we kept that clean sheet."

On the expectations for the team...

"Our goal is to make the championship 100%, but it is important we don't get carried away with things. We still are very early on in terms of building the club and building the roster, as well as making sure the culture is correct so there will be ebbs and flows. It's important that we don't get too high and we don't get too low. The good thing is we have a game coming up very quickly, so I think that is the best thing when you are not happy with your performance."

Defender Jenna Winebrenner

On tonight's match...

"I think we went out and competed today but we all know it wasn't good enough. We were able to come out with a point but I think our locker room expects more out of us and expects us to come out with a win. We're just looking to get better and we play on Saturday so we have to bounce back quickly."

On the backline and getting a clean sheet...

"I think we've been working as a backline. It's important for us to get clean sheets and we take pride in that. To take a positive away from that match is a clean sheet and move forward from that. It's the standard for us now so we want to keep going that way."

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.