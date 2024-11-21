Celebrate the Holiday Season with Lexington Sporting Club's Holiday Lights & Soccer Night

November 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Get into the holiday spirit on December 7 as Lexington Sporting Club hosts Holiday Lights & Soccer Night! This festive evening is filled with holiday-themed activities, a toy donation drive, and fun for the whole family, creating a magical experience that combines soccer with seasonal cheer.

Event Highlights:

Toys for Tots Donation Drive: Help brighten a child's holiday by bringing new packaged toys to Lexington SC Stadium to donate with Toys for Tots.

Visit with Santa: Santa Claus will be traveling all the way from the North Pole to visit with LSC fans in our Fan Zone.

Ornament Decorating Station: Make your own holiday keepsake at our decorating station.

Giveaway: Get into the festive mood with an exclusive LSC Santa Hat giveaway for the first 500 fans.

Come celebrate the joy of the season and cheer on LSC for a night of holiday fun and soccer!

For more information about tickets, please visit our Seat Geek page.

For more information, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.