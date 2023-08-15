Tacoma Takes Down Sacramento, 18-8

Tacoma Rainiers' Pedro Severino at bat

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (62-53, 25-15) won for the ninth time in 10 games and are on a 15-3 run, after romping over the Sacramento River Cats (48-66, 14-26) on Tuesday night by an 18-8 final score. Tacoma homered four times in the series opener, scored eight times in the seventh inning, and are 12-7 on the road in the second half (5-2 on road in August).

TACOMA MULTI-HIT: Tenerowicz (3 RBI) and Unroe (2 RBI) with three apiece; Bliss (2 RBI), DeLoach (3 RBI), Trammell, Hummel (4 RBI) and Severino with two apiece. TACOMA HOME RUNS: Cooper Hummel (3-run, 4th inning), Zach DeLoach (solo, 5th inning), Riley Unroe (2-run, 6th inning with 2 out) and Robbie Tenerowicz (solo, 9th inning). TACOMA STARTING PITCHER: RHP Adam Oller (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

SACRAMENTO RF Bryce Johnson: 6-for-6, home run (7), double, 2 RBI, 2 runs, stolen base. SACRAMENTO HOME RUNS: Bryce Johnson (solo, 1st inning), Casey Schmitt (2-run, 8th inning). SACRAMENTO STARTING PITCHER: LHP Kyle Harrison (4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

* 18 Rainiers runs were a season-high, surpassing a 17-5 win at Reno on July 6 (lost 18-17 at Las Vegas on 4/26). Eight of nine Tacoma batters scored multiple runs, with Robbie Tenerowicz scoring three.

* 17 Rainiers hits were one shy of a season-high (7/6 at Reno). Every player in the lineup reached base two-plus times and scored at least one run.

* Tacoma's 12-batter, eight-run seventh inning matched their biggest of the season; the Rainiers also scored eight times in the seventh inning of a 14-8 win at Oklahoma City on opening day (March 31). All five walks in the frame were issued consecutively, and of the four hits there were two RBI ground rule doubles (DeLoach and Pedro Severino).

* Every Zach DeLoach homer extends a career high. His 18 have surpassed the 14 he hit in each of his first two professional seasons, in 2021 (High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas) and 2022 (Arkansas). DeLoach's 113 hits lead Tacoma.

* Robbie Tenerowicz's ninth inning home run was his second since joining Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas on July 27. Riley Unroe's homer was his first with the club, and second career at Triple-A. The power display was not a season high, however; the Rainiers hit five dingers on consecutive days, July 28-29 vs. Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium.

This weeklong series will continue on Wednesday, with a 6:45 PT first pitch at Sutter Health Park. RHP Darren McCaughan will start for Tacoma, opposite Sacramento RHP Miguel Yajure.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

