Michael Brantley Scheduled to Join Space Cowboys on Major League Rehab

SUGAR LAND, TX - Five-time All-Star Michael Brantley is scheduled to join the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on a Major League Rehab assignment beginning on Tuesday night.

Brantley had a rehab stint with the Space Cowboys earlier in 2023 while returning from right shoulder surgery. In nine games, the 36-year-old went 6-for-24 with a pair of doubles, five RBI, 11 walks, six runs scored and just one strikeout.

In 2022 with the Astros, Brantley slashed .288/.370/.416 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 RBI in 64 games. In his four years with Houston, Brantley has finished top ten in the American League in batting average in every year that he qualified and has been named an American League All-Star twice (2019, 2021).

The Space Cowboys open up a 12-game homestand on Tuesday night with a six-game matchup against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm with RHP Ronel Blanco slated to start for the Space Cowboys. All Major League rehab assignments are subject to change without notice. Tickets can be purchased online at SLSpaceCowboys.com.

