Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (5:05 PT)

September 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (73-67, 36-29) @ Oklahoma City Dodgers (85-53, 35-30)

Thursday, September 14, 2023, 5:05p.m. PT | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark: Oklahoma City, OK

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. RHP Nick Frasso

BLISS-TERING PACE: Rainiers middle INF Ryan Bliss has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, during which he's batting .395 (17x43) with four home runs, two doubles and a triple (8 RBI). Bliss has walked 13x in this span, for an OBP of .526; he's slugging .767 for a 1.293 OPS dating to August 31. Bliss is also eight for nine on stolen base attempts since 8/31. He was acquired in the 7/31 deadline deal with Arizona.

BLISS-FUL MILESTONE: Ryan Bliss has hit seven home runs and has stolen 17 bases over 37 games with the Rainiers, and has hit 20 homers and swiped 52 bags this season between Double-A Amarillo (12/30), Reno (1/5) and Tacoma. Bliss is only the fifth player since 1995 to record a 20 HR/50 SB season in MiLB (all levels), four of which have come since last season (three this year): Jonatan Clase ('23, Mariners, 20/75), Blake Dunn ('23, Reds, 20/54), Anthony Volpe ('22, Yankees, 21/50) and Andruw Jones ('95, Braves, 25/56).

#DarrenDay: 2023 is the fifth season in which right-hander Darren McCaughan has pitched for Tacoma. His 83rd career start for the Rainiers will be tonight, and he's alone in fifth in franchise history; Steve Luebber is fourth with 86 starts, between 1972 and 1977 for the Tacoma Twins. McCaughan has accumulated 404 strikeouts for the Rainiers, which are third-most in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). McCaughan is the all-time "Rainiers" strikeout leader, during the modern era/Seattle affiliation (since 1995). Only Ron Herbel (443 K) and Luebber (431 K) from the 1960s and 70s have fanned more batters that McCaughan in franchise history.

McCaughan, Seattle's 12th round draft selection in 2017 out of Long Beach State University, is sixth in the PCL this season in innings pitched (128.1), and tied for seventh in strikeouts (120).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 136 hits (Jake Scheiner, 116) through the first 128 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the third-most hits in the PCL (52 XBH, T-6th). DeLoach's 232 total bases and 29 doubles each rank top-5 in the league, and he's climbed to T-7th in RBI with 82; DeLoach's 21 HR and 82 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .345 (20x58). Hummel has doubled 7x and hit three homers in this span, while playing first base, left field, and catching. His OPS is 1.036 (.415/.621) over his last 14 starts, with five walks, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI. Hummel is sporting the sixth-highest OBP in the PCL overall (.409), and is eighth in SB (26).

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .330 (32x97) over his last 27 games, dating to July 19. He has 14 extra-base hits in this span (eight doubles, six homers), with a .973 OPS (.375/.598) and 22 RBI. Severino has homered in four of his last 10 games played.

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...Rainiers Red (19-24), Home White (20-12), Road Grey (5-3), Navy (16-19), 1960 Fauxback (4-6), La Familia de Tacoma (5-0), Special Auction (4-3).

GET YOUR SCHEIN ON: Tacoma corner INFJake Scheiner leads the PCL in home runs (30), RBI (105, by *9*) and extra-base hits (55). He's second in the league in total bases (234) and third in runs (91). Scheiner is batting .307 (46x150) with runners in scoring position (15 HR). With 10 games remaining, his 105 RBI are already ninth-most in a season for Tacoma, equal his career-high (last season at Double-A), and are the most for the Rainiers since 1997, when Dan Rohrmeier set the franchise record with 120 RBI.

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 31* with 788 (5.63 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 757 walks. Jake Scheiner and Zach DeLoach (81 BB) are tied for third in the PCL, with Cooper Hummel (7th, 75 BB) also atop the leaderboard.

RILED UP: Over 23.1 IP (22 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .181 BAA with nine saves. O'Brien has struck out 39 batters during this span, walking only seven (15 H) for a WHIP of 0.94 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 1.93 ERA). His ERA was 0.90 in August (10 G, 10.0 IP, 1 ER, 16 K, 0.70 WHIP, .118 BAA).

O'Brien's 13 saves - the first 13 of his career - are tied for sixth-most in the Pacific Coast League.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.