OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (36-29/73-67) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (35-30/85-53)

Game #139 of 148/Second Half #66 of 75/Home #70 of 73

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Darren McCaughan (6-7, 5.89) vs. OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (1-2, 4.40)

Thursday, September 14, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: 1340 AM The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to take the lead in their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 1-1, after Tacoma's win Wednesday that snapped a three-game winning streak for Oklahoma City...The Dodgers look to match the team's single-season record during the Bricktown era (since 1998) with their 86th win.

Last Game: The Tacoma Rainiers scored seven of their runs via three home runs in a 9-7 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma took a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a grand slam by Ryan Bliss and built a 7-1 lead in the top of the third inning, including a two-run homer by Pedro Severino. With the bases loaded in the third inning, David Dahl connected on a two-out, two-run single. Miguel Vargas hit a RBI double in the fourth inning to trim the Rainiers' lead to 7-4. Tacoma added a run in the fifth inning before the Dodgers answered with three runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Yonny Hernández and two-run double by Steven Duggar to pull within one run. Tacoma's third homer of the day came in the sixth inning on a solo shot out to right field by Zach DeLoach. The Dodgers were then held without a run over the final four innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Frasso (1-2) is scheduled to make his fourth Triple-A start with OKC...He most recently pitched Sept. 8 in Sugar Land and allowed four runs and seven hits over 2.2 innings with two strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-1 road defeat...Frasso has allowed a career-high seven hits in each of his last two games, going 0-2 and allowing seven runs and 14 hits over his last 8.1 IP...In his Triple-A debut Aug. 27 against Albuquerque in OKC, Frasso earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk and four strikeouts. He retired 18 of 21 batters, including the final 13 straight, during OKC's 14-0 win. He was named PCL Pitcher of the Week the following day...At the time of his promotion to OKC, Frasso led the Double-A Tulsa Drillers with 21 starts. He went 3-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 73.2 IP. His 94 strikeouts were second-most on the team and he had allowed just 24 walks, posting a 1.25 WHIP with the Drillers. His 21 starts were tied for fifth-most in the Texas League in late August...The right-handed pitcher was named Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April, compiling a 1.23 ERA and a 1-1 record. In 22.0 innings, he allowed just three runs, 16 hits and five walks with 30 strikeouts. He recorded a 0.95 WHIP and held opponents to a .203 batting average...Frasso notched a season-high eight strikeouts twice - Aug. 3 at Wichita and April 25 at Arkansas...He is currently rated as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 9 Dodgers prospect by Baseball America...Last season, Frasso pitched at three levels, starting at Single-A and ending in Double-A between the Blue Jays and Dodgers organizations...Frasso was selected by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. In August 2022 he was traded, along with LHP Moises Brito, to the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Mitch White and 2B Alex De Jesus...The native of Torrance, Calif., played collegiately at Loyola Marymount University.

Against the Rainiers: 2023: 4-7 2022: 5-7 All-time: 60-64 At OKC: 37-25

The Dodgers and Rainiers are playing their final series of the season this week and their second of 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played a six-game series in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, which the Rainiers won, 5-1. It was the first time the Dodgers lost five games within a series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results. Additionally, prior to that road series at Cheney Stadium, OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts...The teams last played in OKC March 31-April 2 to open the 2023 season. The Dodgers took two of the three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in a series with tons of offense. The Rainiers won the season opener, 14-8, before the Dodgers posted back-to-back walk-off wins in the final two games - 6-5, in 10 innings and, 10-9, in nine innings with Jahmai Jones providing walk-off hits in both wins...Through the first nine meetings of the season, Michael Busch led the Dodgers with 11 hits, four homers and 10 RBI against the Rainiers...Tacoma won the 2022 series between the teams, 7-5, marking the first time the Dodgers lost a season series to the Rainiers since 2014 when OKC went 0-4 in Tacoma and entered last season 2-0-3 over the previous five season series...Going back to last season, the Dodgers are now 7-14 in their last 21 games against the Rainiers...Three of the last four games between the teams in OKC has resulted in a walk-off win for the Dodgers.

Down the Stretch: Yesterday's loss snapped OKC's first three-game winning streak since Aug. 2-4, as the Dodgers have not won four straight games since July 22-28, when they won six in a row. The Dodgers have won three of the last four games, five of their last seven games, seven of their last 10 games, nine of their last 13 games and 10 of their last 15 games. Their 10 wins in the last 15 games are most in the PCL since Aug. 27...The recent boost follows a 4-15 run from Aug. 5-26 as the Dodgers finished August with 10 wins (10-17), tied for second fewest in the league last month. OKC had not won fewer than 12 games in a month since May 2021 (9-14). It was the team's lowest monthly winning percentage since going 9-19 in August 2019.

The Big Picture: The Dodgers recorded their 85th win of the season Tuesday night and they are 85-53 overall this season as they have become the second OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) - as well as during the Dodgers affiliation - to reach the 85-win mark. Only the 2015 Dodgers won more games, finishing the season 86-58...The Dodgers are tied for the most wins in the Minors with Triple-A Norfolk (85-54) and has had at least a share of first place in the PCL overall standings for all but seven days this season, holding first place from April 1-Aug. 25 and again since Sept. 2. They currently lead the overall Pacific Coast League standings by 3.0 games ahead of second-place Round Rock...OKC (35-30) trails first-place Round Rock and Las Vegas (38-26) by 3.5 games in the PCL second-half standings, but is in a tie for fifth place with Albuquerque...This season's OKC squad became the fastest PCL team to reach 50, 60 and 70 wins since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. They also became the second-fastest PCL team to reach 75 wins (117 games) since at least 2005, with the 2017 Memphis Redbirds doing it two games earlier (115 games). The fastest PCL team to reach 80 and 85 wins was also the 2017 Memphis Redbirds, who reached the 80-win milestone in 121 games (80-41) and the 85-win mark in 133 games (85-48)...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), OKC's best previous record through 138 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 83-55...OKC won the PCL's first-half title (50-23) and will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 against the winner of the second half.

Better Call Dahl: David Dahl extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games yesterday as he went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. During the streak, he is 12-for-39 (.308) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI. It is the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player, and he is one of six OKC players with at least a 10-game hitting streak this season...Dahl has notched an extra-base hit in each of his last four games - tied for longest current such streak in the PCL...Since joining OKC June 20, his 21 doubles lead the league, and his 26 doubles overall this season are his most in a season since 2019 with the Colorado Rockies (28).

Mound Matters: The Rainiers scored nine runs Wednesday for the most runs allowed by OKC in 13 games - since a 10-9 loss against Round Rock Aug. 29 in OKC. Yesterday also marked the first time since that same game Aug. 29 the Dodgers allowed four runs in one inning. The Dodgers entered Wednesday having held opponents to four runs or less in five straight games (12 R), in 10 of the previous 12 games (35 R) and in 11 of the previous 14 games (45 R). The 54 runs allowed by the Dodgers over the last 15 games are fewest in the PCL and the team has posted a 3.40 ERA over that time frame. For comparison, El Paso has allowed a league-high 124 runs over the same span...The three home runs allowed by OKC yesterday matched the total home runs allowed over the previous 14 games combined. Entering Wednesday, the Dodgers had not allowed a homer in five straight games, nor in 11 of the 12 previous games (2 HR). Their six homers allowed over the last 15 games are fewest in Triple-A...Tacoma went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position yesterday, but opponents are now 5-for-40 with RISP the last four games...Over the last 20 games, the Dodgers are 10-10. They have allowed 21 runs total over the 10 wins, but have allowed 73 runs in the 10 losses (7.3 rpg), with at least eight runs in six of the 10 defeats...The Dodgers are 1-14 over the last 15 games they've allowed at least six runs.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers scored seven runs Wednesday for their highest run total in six games - since an 8-6 win Sept. 6 in Sugar Land - and collected 14 hits for their highest hit total since Aug. 29 (13 G) against Round Rock when OKC finished with 15 hits. After being held to one extra-base in the previous two games, the Dodgers recorded four extra-base hits yesterday...The Dodgers entered Wednesday going a combined 25-for-132 (.189) over their last four games, including 6-for-29 with runners in scoring position before going 14-for-38 (.368) yesterday and 4-for-14 with RISP. Going back to the start of the seventh inning Tuesday, the Dodgers are 21-for-57 (.368) with 12 runs over the last 14 innings...OKC's 51 runs scored so far in September (11 G) are tied for second-fewest in the league.

Getting MIggy With It: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, walk and run scored yesterday. Over his last nine games, Vargas is 12-for-31 (.388) with three doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and 10 walks, reaching base in 22 of 41 plate appearances (.537 OBP)...Over his last 24 games, Vargas is 32-for-86 (.372) with 18 RBI and 22 walks.

Tale of Two Outs: Yesterday the Rainiers scored seven of their nine runs with two outs and have scored 10 of their first 14 runs this series with two outs, going 10-for-30. With less than two outs over the first two games of the series, the Rainiers are 6-for-45 (.133). Over the last 14 games, opponents are 46-for-165 (.279) with two outs, scoring 34 of their 54 runs (63 percent)...The Dodgers went 8-for-16 with two outs Wednesday and scored six runs. In the previous seven games combined, they had gone just 12-for-75 (.227) with outs.

Around the Horn: Yonny Hernández finished Wednesday's game 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored, marking just his second three-hit game of the season and first since April 27 during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Sacramento. He has now hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-14...Steven Duggar went 2-for-4 Wednesday with a double, two RBI and a run scored. He has hit safely in four consecutive games, going 5-for-15 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI...Jake Marisnick opened a Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday and grounded out in both of his at-bats. He played five innings in left field...The first two games of the series have extended past three hours with Tuesday's 11-inning game lasting 3 hours, 12 minutes and Wednesday's nine-inning game lasting 3 hours, 7 minutes. This is the first time since July 19 and 20 against El Paso in OKC that the Dodgers have played back-to-back plus-three-hour games. OKC has not played three straight three-hour games at any point this season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.