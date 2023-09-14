Walsh Homers But Bees Fall in Reno
September 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Salt Lake pitchers tied a franchise record by issuing thirteen walks in the Bees' 8-2 loss to the Reno Aces on Wednesday night. Reno scored two runs in the second without recording a hit as Salt Lake starter Davis Daniel walked four, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Daniel (0-1) would go four innings and allowed just those two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and a career high seven walks.
The Bees avoided the shutout in the eighth inning as Kevin Padlo drew a leadoff walk and scored on Jared Walsh's ninth home run of the season. For Walsh, it was his 53rd homer in a Salt Lake uniform to tie Matt Brown for 8th place in franchise history. Michael Stefanic extended his hitting streak to thirteen games and his on-base streak to 31 games. Livan Soto and Chris Okay each added two hits, as Salt Lake had its four game winning streak come to an end.
