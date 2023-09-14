Aces Draw 14 Free Passes, Swarm Bees for 8-2 Victory

September 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - The Reno Aces' (36-29, 80-60) waxed the Salt Lake Bees' (28-37, 65-74) pitching staff in an 8-2 win Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

It was a remarkable evening at the plate for the BLC Nine. Salt Lake's pitching staff issued 13 walks and hit another batter, completely losing the strike zone for most of the night. The Aces strung together eight hits but had threats in nearly every inning due to outstanding plate discipline. Reno got run-scoring knocks from Adrian Del Castillo, Tristin English, and Diego Castillo.

Tyler Ferguson got the start in a bullpen game and delivered two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Ferguson gave way to a litany of additional high-powered Aces arms featuring Tyler Gilbert, Bryce Jarvis, Mitchell Stumpo, and Stephen Nogosek. The bullpen has become a shining strength for the Aces down the stretch. The arm barn struck out 10 Bees in a dominating performance.

Phillip Evans and Del Castillo posted multi-hit games from the heart of the order while Jorge Barrosa and Blaze Alexander each drew three walks in the win. Barrosa reached four times out of the leadoff spot, including a one out double in the seventh. Five Aces hitters drew at least two walks. It was a crucial victory for Reno as it continues to fight for a playoff berth.

The Aces and Bees continue their series Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5

- Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-2, 2B, 3 BB

- Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, RBI, BB

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.