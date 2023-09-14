Reno Relies on Stalwart Pitching for 5-2 Win Over Salt Lake

Reno, NV - Slade Cecconi gave the Reno Aces (37-29, 81-60) a stingy outing in a 5-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees (28-38, 65-75) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Cecconi, in his return to the Biggest Little City, struck out five over 5 2/3 innings. The towering right-hander had everything working, pairing a mid to upper 90s fastball with a devastating array of swing and miss weapons.

Adrian Del Castillo broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth with a two run single to left. Reno's backstop added another run of insurance with an RBI double in the sixth, scoring Blaze Alexander, who reached three times in the win. Del Castillo is 7-for-13 in the series with a homer and two doubles. Tristin English mashed his 15th Triple-A homer in the eighth on an absolute missle to left center field.

Reno's bullpen continued its outstanding run of excellence with 3 1/3 innings of one run ball. Kyle Backhus, Austin Pope, and Justin Martínez mostly shut down the Bees to close out the win. The trio combined for five strikeouts in another fantastic showing.

The Aces and Bees continue their series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI

- Slade Cecconi: 5 2/3 IP, ER, 5 K

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-3, BB

- Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2B, HR

