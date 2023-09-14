Dodgers Drop Rainiers, 4-2

September 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning in a 4-2 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as Oklahoma City tied the team's Bricktown-era record with its 86th victory of the season. Tacoma (36-30/73-68) loaded the bases in the fifth inning and Cade Marlow hit a two-run single with two outs to give the Rainiers a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers (36-30/86-53) came back and took the lead in the sixth inning as they finished with four runs on five hits. Drew Avans led off with a single and scored on a RBI double by Miguel Vargas. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick continued a Major League Rehab Assignment and lined a RBI double to center field allowing Vargas to score and tie the game, 2-2. The Dodgers took the lead on a RBI single into center field by Ryan Ward that brought home Marisnick and they added a fourth run when Ward scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers recorded their 86th win of the season as they improved to 86-53 overall in 2023, becoming just the second Oklahoma City team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to reach 86 wins. They joined the 2015 Dodgers who finished their season 86-58...The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in their six-game series against the Rainiers with Wednesday's win and OKC has now won four of the last five games, six of the last eight games and eight of the last 11 games.

-Four Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the Rainiers to two runs and five hits overall. In his fourth Triple-A start, Nick Frasso allowed two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings with four walks and five strikeouts. Relievers John Rooney (3-1), Bryan Hudson and Ricky Vanasco closed out the game with four scoreless innings. The trio allowed a combined two hits and recorded four strikeouts from the sixth through ninth innings. Rooney was credited with the win, while Hudson got a hold and Vanasco recorded his first Triple-A save...Wednesday was the sixth time in the last seven games the Dodgers held an opponent to four runs or less and the 56 runs allowed by OKC over the last 16 games are fewest in the PCL.

-Jake Marisnick made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored. He played seven innings in left field before exiting the game to start the eighth inning. He opened his rehab assignment Tuesday after being placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 19 with a left hamstring strain and was transferred to the 60-day IL Aug. 15.

-David Dahl picked up a hit as he extended his season-best hitting streak to 11 games, going 1-for-4. During the streak, Dahl is 13-for-43 (.302) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI. It is the longest active streak by an OKC player and the fourth-longest hitting streak by an OKC player this season.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored and has now hit safely in three straight games (4-for-12) with two doubles, two walks and two runs scored.

-The Dodgers scored four runs in an inning for the first time since Sept. 3 against Round Rock in OKC - a 9-1 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Rainiers continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dodgers T-shirt. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by OG&E. The Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City, and in addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! includes Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment and live performances.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

