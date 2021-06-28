Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 28, 2021 at Albuquerque Isotopes (5:35 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (24-20) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (15-31)

Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 5:35 p.m. PT | Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

RHP Logan Verrett (2-2, 5.27) @ RHP Dereck Rodriguez (1-2, 9.33)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Tacoma got on the board with a four-run rally in the 8th inning on Sunday, but the Albuquerque Isotopes pulled away with five insurance runs to defeat the Rainiers, 11-4. The Rainiers trailed 6-0 after five innings and eventually cut the deficit to two with a solo home run from DH José Marmolejos and run-scoring doubles by C José Godoy (2 RBI) and CF Dillon Thomas in the 8th inning.

After pitching two scoreless innings, LHP Aaron Fletcher allowed a leadoff triple in the bottom of the 8th inning and was replaced by RHP Ryan Dull. A sacrifice fly charged Fletcher with his only run before two home runs in the inning gave Albuquerque three more insurance runs. 1B Jantzen Witte moved to the mound and got the final two outs of the 8th inning.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-4 and scored one of Tacoma's 4 runs on Sunday. In the first four games at Albuquerque, Kelenic is 7-for-16 (.438) with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 7 runs and 4 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base safely in 19 of 22 games with the Rainiers this season and has a .293/.362/.587 slash line.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with an RBI, run and walk on Saturday. Raleigh has reached base safely in 35 of 37 games this season while collecting a hit in 33 of those contests.

The 24-year-old remains first in the Triple-A West in doubles (20). Raleigh also remains top-10 in the league in batting average (.342), total bases (98), SLG (.645), OPS (1.041), RBI (34), hits (52) and XBH (29).

RUNS ARE FUN: The Rainiers are the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss) this season. This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a campaign (44 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Monday at 4 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 4 games over the .500 mark on June 28 since 2016, and this is just the 3rd time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 4.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 20 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, second-most in the league (Reno, 21) and 4th most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 363 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 352). In June, Tacoma has struck out 161 times in 21 games, less than any other minor league team.

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-15 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 20 punch outs ranks T-4th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 68 players used through 44 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 31 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 7 errors, tied for fewest in the Triple-A West, and have a league-best .986 fielding percentage. Tacoma's 31 errors rank 3rd best in the league this season behind El Paso (26) and Oklahoma City (30).

DOUBLING DOWN: The Rainiers recorded two double plays in back-to-back games against the Isotopes. Sunday night was the 6th time they had two double plays in one game, and the 2nd time this season doing it in consecutive games (May 9th & 10th vs. ELP). Tacoma has turned the fewest double plays in the league this season (27) and second fewest in Triple-A (Lehigh Valley, 25).

SOMETHING WITTE ABOUT PITCHING: Infielder Jantzen Witte made his 4th pitching appearance of the season Sunday night. Witte retired the two hitters he faced and notched a strikeout as well. On the year, Witte has hurled 4.2 innings and allowed 8 hits, 4 earned runs, and 1 home run while striking out 3 in the process. Having made 4 relief appearances, Witte has pitched in more games than 15 other Rainiers pitchers during the campaign.

