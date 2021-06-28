Patrick Kivlehan Named Triple-A West Player of the Week
June 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso Chihuahuas player Patrick Kivlehan has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week for the week of June 21-27. He is the second Chihuahuas player to win a weekly award in 2021, after pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week on June 14.
Kivlehan went 11-for-20 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the past week. He hit a game-ending grand slam against Round Rock on June 25. He also had three walks and a .609 on-base percentage during that time period.
