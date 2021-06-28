Patrick Kivlehan Named Triple-A West Player of the Week

June 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas player Patrick Kivlehan has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week for the week of June 21-27. He is the second Chihuahuas player to win a weekly award in 2021, after pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week on June 14.

Kivlehan went 11-for-20 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the past week. He hit a game-ending grand slam against Round Rock on June 25. He also had three walks and a .609 on-base percentage during that time period.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 28, 2021

Patrick Kivlehan Named Triple-A West Player of the Week - El Paso Chihuahuas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.