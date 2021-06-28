Reno Aces Game Notes

Bounce back time:

Reno fell 16-7 last night.

Zach Lee went three innings, allowing no earned runs.

Juniel Querecuto saw his streak of reaching base safely in 20-straight games snapped, striking out in his one appearance as a pinch hitter.

The Aces will look to bounce back today, and even up the season series against the River Cats. Sacramento holds the 8-7 advantage in their 15 meetings thusfar.

Individual efforts:

Andrew Young has recorded eight home runs with the Aces this season. In games he goes deep, Reno boasts a 7-1 record.

The Aces also hold an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 12-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

On 13 occasions, an Aces pitcher has registered at least five strikeouts in a game, helping the team from the Biggest Little City to an 11-2 mark.

Jamie Ritchie has emerged as an offensive force this month, posting a Triple-A West-leading .592 OBP while holding a second-best .431 average.

Drew Ellis has scored 22 runs in June, ranking second in Triple-A West and just one behind the league lead. Young sits right behind the team's tally leader with 21, third in the West, with Beer right behind that in fourth with 20. For good measure, Ritchie is seventh with 19 in the month.

Summer heat:

In his first year at the helm, Blake Lalli's club is the hottest team in all of baseball through June. Reno is boasting a .317 batting average at the dish with 193 runs scored and 251 hits to lead all of Minor League Baseball. The team's .317/.404/.583 slash line also tops in Triple-A, good for a .997 OPS.

Reno has racked up double-digit run totals in six of their 13 wins this month, including a 21-score performance against Las Vegas on June 14.

Fourr players have registered at least 20 hits while seven have recorded at least 10 RBIs. Beer and Ramos pace the team with 19 RBIs each.

Late night magic:

The Aces have popped off in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .337 batting average, 147 runs, 178 hits, 30 home runs and 34 doubles. The second-place mark of .272 set by Round Rock is a 65-point dropoff.

With its Minor League-leading 147 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 42 more runs than second-best Lake Elsinore with 109.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .305 batting average and 134 runs scored.

The Aces' 50 runs scored and .323 batting average in the seventh inning ranks first in all of MiLB. Among players with at least 15 at-bats in the seventh, Seth Beer paces all of Triple-A with a .476 batting average, racking up 10 runs, eight RBIs and 10 hits, five of which are doubles.

In the eighth frame alone, Reno leads the Minors with a .349 batting average, 66 hits, 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 runs scored.

Lalli's squad is hitting .348 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball. Reno's 38 tallies in the final frame are tied for first with the Houston Astros. Bryan Holaday has been electric in the ninth, going 4-for-5 with at Triple-A-leading six RBIs to go along with a trio of runs scored.

Crushing the ball:

The Aces' bats continue to dominate at the dish, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .303 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 15 points ahead of second-place Sugar Land (.288).

Reno fell to second in MiLB with 342 runs scored after the Tampa Tarpons scored 10 on Thursday.

Beer has recorded 19 doubles this season to rank third in Minor League Baseball. The Aces' first baseman has smacked 25 extra-base hits this season to sit in a tie for fifth in Triple-A.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking first in Triple-A with both a .404 batting average and a .539 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 9-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

