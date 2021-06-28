Bees Walk off for Second Time this Series

Jack Mayfield took 1-2 pitch over the left field fence to give the Bees a 3-1 walk-off victory in front of 8,629 fans on Monday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The two pitching staffs dueled throughout the night as Salt Lake starter Andrew Wantz posted four shutout innings, striking out five. Las Vegas starter Brian Howard allowed a single unearned run over five and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts. The Bees struck first scoring on a throwing error in the fourth inning, but the Aviators were able to tie things up in the seventh scoring a run off Tyler Danish. In the ninth Jose Quijada worked around a walk to keep the game tied for Salt Lake. Preston Palmeiro singled with one out and one batter later Mayfield sent the fans home happy with the Bees second walk-off home run of the season.

Mayfield's home run extended his hitting streak to nine games, while Palmeiro has hit safely in five straight games. Wantz ran his scoreless June streak to 10.2 innings with a clean start. The Bees pitching staff finished with 11 strikeouts while allowing just five hits and two walks.

Salt Lake will look for a series victory in the series finale on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

