Tacoma Defiance Wins 5-1 over Minnesota United FC 2
August 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-7-2, 33 points) won 5-1 over Minnesota United FC 2 (5-11-1, 17 points) on Sunday afternoon at Starfire Stadium. Chris Aquino scored a brace, including a penalty in the third minute after drawing a foul inside the area. Snyder Brunell and Sebastian Gomez also scored, while Sounders FC Academy player Omar Hassan recorded his first professional goal, securing all three home points for Tacoma. The result extends Tacoma's unbeaten run to six matches (5-0-1) as the club has scored at least four goals in each of its last four games. Defiance now travels to play Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday, August 11 (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 5 - Minnesota United FC 2 1
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Servando Berna
Assistants: Eric Krueger, James Ewer
Fourth official: Yannick Rothfuss
Weather: 76 and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
TAC - Chris Aquino (penalty) 3'
TAC - Snyder Brunell (Georgi Minoungou) 36'
TAC - Chris Aquino (Snyder Brunell) 45+3'
MIN - Alissa Randell (William Schmidt) 69'
TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Burke Fahling) 78'
TAC - Omar Hassan (Owen O'Malley) 90+5'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIN - Dominic Mawing (ejection) 61'
MIN - Britton Fischer (caution) 78'
MIN - William Schmidt (caution) 90'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Blake Bowen, Antino Lopez, Travian Sousa, Elias Katsaros; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Snyder Brunell - captain (Owen O'Malley 69'); Georgi Minoungou (Omar Hassan 85'), Chris Aquino (Burke Fahling 59'), Yu Tsukanome (Sebastian Gomez 46'); Osaze De Roasio (Gio Miglietti 70')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Gallatin Sandes, Etienne Veillard, Kelvin Luis-Brito
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 9
Fouls: 9
Offside: 5
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 5
Minnesota United FC 2 - Montali Francesca; Dominic Mawing, Hugo Bacharach Capdevila (Giovanni Cruz 61'), Finn McRobb; Britton Fischer, Rory O'Driscoll, Keith Romanshyn, Aidan Martinez (William Schmidt 46'), Justin Arias (John Anderson Farris 46'); Alisa Randell (Nathan Moua 70'), Enrique Nieves (Tamer Ibsais 86')
Substitutes not used: Oscar Herrera, Rayme Nyembwe
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 15
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 4
