Huntsville City FC Earns 1-1 Draw at Crown Legacy FC
August 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Matthews, N.C. - Huntsville City Football Club drew 1-1 against Crown Legacy FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.
Huntsville grabbed the lead in the 71st minute when Tyler Pasnik found Ethan O'Brien, who fired the ball into the top right corner from just outside the box for his first goal of the season. Watch O'Brien's goal here.
Crown Legacy equalized on the last kick of regulation and would earn the extra point with a 4-3 shootout win.
The Boys in Blue will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 10 when it hosts Chattanooga FC at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.
Notes:
Huntsville CityFC
is 2W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time in August
is 2W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time against Crown Legacy FC
Jony Bolaños
served as team captain for the fourteenth-straight match
has started every match this season
Dominic Gasso made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut
Braxton Hayes made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut
Ben Martino recorded a season-high eight saves
Ethan O'Brien scored his first goal of the season
Tyler Pasnik recorded his first assist of the season
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (3W-11L-5D, 0SOW, 14 pts.) at Crown Legacy FC (8W-7L-4D, 3SOW, 31 pts.)
Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews | Matthews, N.C.
Final Score:
HCFC: 1
CLFC: 1
Crown Legacy earns extra point with 4-3 shootout win
Scoring Summary:
HCFC: Ethan O'Brien (A: Tyler Pasnik) 72'
CLFC: Bill Tuimola (A: Aron John) 90+7'
Discipline:
HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 56'
CLFC: Tyger Smalls (caution) 59'
CLFC: Jack Neeley (caution) 75'
HCFC: Will Perkins (caution) 90+1'
HCFC: Joey Skinner (caution) 90+6'
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Tomás Ritondale (Dominic Gasso 70'), Joel Sangwa, Chris Applewhite, Will Perkins, Joey Skinner, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande (Braxton Hayes 90'), Jony Bolaños (C), Woobens Pacius, Ollie Wright (Tyler Pasnik 66')
Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Dominic Wilson
CLFC Starters: George Marks, Jahlane Forbes, João Pedro, Bill Tuimola, Jean-Aniel Assi (Jack Neeley 70'), Ben Bender (Rocket Ritarita 79'), Philip Mayaka (Filip Mirkovic 51'), Aron John, Tyger Smalls (Cam Duke 70'), Dylan Sing (Jonathan Nyandjo 79'), Brandon Cambridge
Substitutes: Brian Romero, Julian Bravo, Josue Rodrigues, Nicholas Holliday
