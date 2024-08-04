Chicago Fire FC II Falls 4-3 to New York Red Bulls II

August 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







Montclair, N.J. - Chicago Fire FC II (8-6-6-5, 35 points) fell 4-3 against New York Red Bulls II (8-8-4-3, 31 points) on Sunday evening at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, N.J.

Chicago captain David Poreba scored twice, adding to his league-leading tally of 14 goals, and Chicago Fire II All-Star Vitaly Hlyut scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Chicago Fire II currently stands in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind Columbus Crew 2.

Poreba opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Christian Koffi collected an errant ball and slotted it to his right. Poreba received the pass, taking a touch before taking a shot from distance that snuck in between a diving Aidan Stokes and the right post.

New York's high press paid off for the home side in the 25th minute, when Mohammed Sofo pounced on a ball in the midfield and sent a pass up the right side. Tanner Rosborough raced to the ball, carrying it into the box and sending a hard, low shot past Chicago goalkeeper Patrick Los.

A foul in the box in the 32nd minute gave Poreba the chance to pull his team ahead. The Chicago native set the ball on the spot before placing his shot once again in the lower right corner.

The home side responded with two goals, pulling even in the 35th minute and going ahead in the 50th minute, before Koffi once again collected the ball just outside the box. Koffi slipped a quick pass behind the defense and Hlyut ran onto the ball, sending it into the back of the net in the 61st minute.

Chicago's tie was short lived as Sofo scored New York's final goal of the match in the 62nd minute to seal the victory.

Box Score:

New York Red Bulls II 4:3 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Poreba (13) (Koffi 2) (WATCH) 16'

NYR - Rosborough (5) (Sofo 6) (WATCH) 25'

CHI - Poreba (14) (penalty) (WATCH) 32'

NYR - Hall (4) (Mehmeti 1) (WATCH) 35'

NYR - Kasule (6) (Rosborough 2) (WATCH) 50'

CHI - Hlyut (1) (Koffi 3) (WATCH) 61'

NYR - Sofo (4) (WATCH) 62'

Discipline:

NYR - Sofo (Yellow Card) 45+3'

NYR - Rosborough (Yellow Card) 90+4

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Richards, D Casas Jr., D Cupps, D Glasgow; M Poreba (capt.), M Nagle (Pfrommer, 83), M Granda (Held, 71'), M Soudan, M Koffi; F Hlyut (Villanueva, 82')

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Shannon, M Norkett, F Shokalook

New York Red Bulls II: GK Stokes; D Berkley, D Gutierrez, D O'Connor, D Valencia; M Sofo (Dembele, 65)', M Sserwadda, M Mehmeti (Sullivan, 71'), M Kasule (Ssebufu, 83'); F Rosborough, F Hall

Substitutes not used: GK Odle, GK Rutkowski, D Alexandre, M Bryjak, D Collahuazo, M Estrela

Stats Summary: NYR / CHI

Shots: 22 / 8

Shots on Goal: 9 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 78% / 75.4%

Saves: 2 / 5

Corners: 6 / 3

Fouls: 19 / 11

Offsides: 0 / 2

Possession: 49.4% / 50.6%

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistant Referee 1: Alexandru Focea

Assistant Referee 2: Jennifer Dumaine

4th Official: Justen Lopez

