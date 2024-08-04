CFC Wins Shootout over Toronto to Seal Crucial Two Points

August 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club sealed an important two points against Toronto FC II in the first-ever encounter between the clubs.

Mehdi Ouamri scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 36th minute when Jean Antoine's long pass found captain Alex McGrath, who found Ouamri to tap in from close range.

Toronto equalized in stoppage time through substitute Luca Accettola to send the game to penalties to decide the winner of the extra point.

CFC were flawless in the shootout, converting all five attempts, while Charlie Staniland struck the crossbar with Toronto's fourth attempt to bring the home side a crucial extra point in the standings.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood named an unchanged side from the team that defeated Orlando City B last weekend.

The result sees CFC move level with NYCFC II on 33 points and remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

"The last couple games we've scored first and that's a big deal for us," said Underwood in his post-match press conference. "The data will show you that first goals are really big. Five points from two games-we'd love to have got six-but in this league it's difficult."

Underwood also spoke about the importance of the depth of the team on show Saturday night.

"We made a lot of substitutions-we used them all. We changed over half the team and it really helped us. Points at home are important. We just have to make sure that we go to Huntsville and continue that. There's no easy team in this league. They have a good environment and will make it really difficult for us."

Chattanooga FC will now have a three-game stretch away from home, all against Southeast Division rivals, starting with a short trip to Huntsville City FC next Saturday before taking on Crown Legacy FC in Charlotte on Sunday August 18th and Inter Miami II on Sunday August 25th.

CFC's next home match will be on September 1st during Labor Day weekend against Atlanta United 2, which will see the return of fireworks. Tickets are on sale now.

Noteworthy:

Chattanooga FC has scored in every home match this season

Mehdi Ouamri scored his club-leading eighth goal of the season

Captain Alex McGrath moved up to five assists on the season, bringing him second only to Taylor Gray (six) on the team

Substitute Logan Brown made his first appearance since the home opener on March 16th

Stats (CFC/TOR):

Possession: 40% / 60%

xG: 1.02 / 0.6

Shots: 5 / 14

Shots on goal: 2 / 4

Blocked shots: 0 / 6

Total passes: 424 / 556

Passing accuracy percentage: 85.5 / 89.6

Corners: 2 / 7

Free-kicks: 4 / 11

Total crosses: 4 / 8

Offsides: 0 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 1

Clearances: 17 / 1

Fouls: 14 / 3

