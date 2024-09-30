Tacoma Defiance Wins 2-0 over Houston Dynamo 2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

September 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Gio Miglietti (left) receives congratulations from Tacoma Defiance teammate Cody Baker

(Tacoma Defiance) Gio Miglietti (left) receives congratulations from Tacoma Defiance teammate Cody Baker(Tacoma Defiance)

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (13-9-5, 46 points) won 2-0 over Houston Dynamo 2 (9-11-7, 36 points) on Sunday evening at Starfire Stadium Stadium. Gio Miglietti scored both goals as a second-half substitute, giving him five on the season, as Lars Helleren kept a clean sheet. The result vaults Tacoma into second place in the Pacific Division and fourth place in the Western Conference. Hervé Diese's side next travels to St. Louis CITY2 for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, October 6 at CITYPARK (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - Houston Dynamo 2 0

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistants: Conrado Garcia, Tyler Spiczka

Fourth official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Weather: 60 degrees and mostly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Gio Miglietti (Burke Fahling) 64'

TAC - Gio Miglietti (Cody Baker) 90'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Sota Kitahara (caution) 28'

HOU - Diego Gonzalez (caution) 49'

TAC - Blake Bowen (caution) 51'

HOU - Ousmane Sylla (caution) 57'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Cody Baker, Stuart Hawkins, Elias Katsaros (Antino Lopez 82'), Blake Bowen; Snyder Brunell - captain, Sota Kitahara; Sebastian Gomez (Burke Fahling 63'), Chris Aquino (Yu Tsukanome 62'), Braudilio Rodrigues (Travian Sousa 63'); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Miglietti 62')

Substitutes not used: Mohammed Shour, Owen O'Malley, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 2

Houston Dynamo 2 - Xavier Valdez; Daniel Omar Barrett (Jeferson Medina Obando 90+4'), Obafemi Awodesu, Isaac Mwakutuya, Kieran Glen Sargeant; Jefferson Valverde, Sebastian Rodriguez (Exon Suazo Arzu 69'), Diego Gonzalez - captain; Mattheo Dimareli (Andy Duvan Batioja Renteria 46'), Stephen Annor Gyamfi (Isaiah Reid 46'), Ousmane Sylla

Substitutes not used: Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen, Ifeanyi Udanoh, Josue Souza Dos Santos, Jordy Jorley Burbano Angulo

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 7

Images from this story

