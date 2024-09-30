New York City FC II Scores 3-1 Victory over FC Cincinnati 2

September 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC recorded a massive 3-1 win against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday. Kenji Mboma Dem gave Cincinnati the lead in the 31st minute before Jonathan Shore equalized in first-half stoppage time. City would take the lead in the 70th minute through Klevis Haxhari's header before Piero Elias made it 3-1 two minutes later. Things became heated between both sets of players in the 89th minute as three players - two from Cincinnati and one from New York - were shown red cards, with Guilherme Santos, Stiven Jimenez, and Elias all departing the game. Despite that flashpoint, City held on for victory and claimed all three points.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back at Belson Stadium on Sunday as they hosted FC Cincinnati 2.

City were looking to bounce back from the defeat suffered in their last outing against the Philadelphia Union II, while their opponents arrived in New York fresh off a three-game unbeaten streak.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made one change to the side that took on Philadelphia, as Samuel Owusu replaced Rio Hope-Gund at the back.

The game began at a settled pace as the two teams tried to feel each other out. Cincinnati forged several half-chances during the opening fifteen minutes, while Jonathan Shore had City's first real look at goal - his right-footed shot from the left going high and wide.

City began growing into the half, but just as they were enjoying a sustained spell of possession they fell behind in the 31st minute.

A goal scored by Kenji Mboma Dem, the forward latched onto a through ball before racing clear and slotting the ball under Alex Rando.

The first half was one of few chances for either side, as Cincinnati's clinical nature in front of goal aided by a compact defensive shape.

City were finally able to find the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time thanks to a well-taken goal from Shore. The midfielder exchanged passes with Taylor Calheira inside the area before firing a shot past Paul Walters for his eighth goal of the season.

The two sides emerged for the second half with the game delicately poised. City's eagerness to find a second goal was met with a determination from Cincinnati to keep them out.

City began ratcheting up the pressure a little after the hour mark. Shore almost had a great chance to double his tally after connecting with a deep cross from Jonathan Jiménez, but the midfielder was unable to bring the bouncing ball under his spell.

The Boys in Blue would find their second goal in the 70th minute thanks to a brilliant header from Haxhari. The defender was found at the back post by Chris Tiao from a freekick, with his looping header catching out Walton in goal.

It was two in two minutes for City as they made it 3-1 through Piero Elias. The midfielder was found in space on the left-hand side by Máximo Carrizo and after driving toward goal he curled a delightful shot low and into the bottom right corner.

Pilkington opted to make a double change after that goal, as Camil Azzam Ruiz and Jonny Lopez replaced Carrizo and Shore. Cincinnati had won all 12 of the previous games in which they had scored first, but in their way of making it 13 was a determined City side.

Things became heated between both sets of players in the 89th minute after a mistimed tackle from Elias. In the wake of the melee, the referee dismissed three players, two from Cincinnati and one from New York, with Guilherme Santos, Stiven Jimenez, and Elias all departing the game.

Despite that late flashpoint, City were able to hold on and claim a big three points at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Huntsville City on Sunday, October 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.