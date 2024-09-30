Emi Ochoa Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 29

September 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Emi Ochoa of the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 29. The award was given following the goalkeeper's dominant performance in a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC 2 on Sept. 29. Ochoa made five saves to earn his third consecutive clean sheet, running his season-long total to six shutouts in just 10 games with only seven goals conceded.

Ochoa, 19, made his first-team debut in May for the Earthquakes in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, where he secured a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC. Internationally, the Salinas, California, native has represented both Mexico and the United States at youth level. Most recently, he was the starting goalkeeper in Mexico's 1-0 win over the U.S. in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship final.

The Town FC currently sits in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings and fifth place overall in the league. Led by head coach Dan DeGeer, the team has already clinched their spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, with their regular-season finale on Sunday, Oct. 6, against Austin FC II on the road. Kickoff from Parmer Field will take place at 1 p.m. PT.

