Real Monarchs Dominate Portland 2-0

September 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Monarchs (9-12-6, 37 pts, 9th West) dominated Portland Timbers 2 2-0 under the lights at America First Field, the win ensuring Head Coach Mark Lowry's squad is still in the hunt for an MLS NEXT Pro playoff berth. With the win, Real Monarchs are now positioned just one point from a playoff spot in the Western Conference, behind only Houston Dynamo 2, with 37 points entering the final matchday of the year.

Entering the affair as one of the hottest teams in the league, unbeaten in six of seven matches, SLC rolled out a formidable lineup highlighted by RSL first-teamers Nelson Palacio and Benji Michel. Pressing high up the pitch and controlling the ball through the first 45 minutes of play, Real Monarchs and Portland would battle to a scoreless first period of play despite SLC finishing with a shocking advantage in passing (329-175), passing accuracy (93%-81%) and possession. Three players - Palacio, captain Erik Holt and Jaziel Orozco all finished the first half with more than 50 completed passes, each accomplishing the feat with efficiency at more than 92% accuracy.

Coming out of the locker rooms for the second 45, it wouldn't take long for fireworks to fly as Daron Iskenderian provided beautiful service on a 55' corner kick, striker Jordan Perruzza elevating to deposit a powerful header into the back of the net. The strike for Perruzza was his first in MLS NEXT Pro play since joining the organization in mid-August. Then, capitalizing on the momentum, Omar Marquez broke through down the left wing at the 69' mark before sending a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Portland's goalkeeper and captain Ryan Bilichuk unable to corral the threat, Zavier Gozo was perfectly positioned in the box to clean up the opportunity with a point-blank tap-in goal. The score, Gozo's fifth of the 2024 campaign, broke a tie with Owen Anderson and Matthew Bell to give him sole ownership of SLC's top goalscorer title.

Heading for the final whistle with a crucial three points in hand, it would be smooth sailing for Real Monarchs in the late stages despite a red card given to Marquez with less than five minutes to play. Overcoming a slow offensive start with just one shot in the first half, Real Monarchs finished the match with a 10-4 shots advantage in addition to control of possession, passing volume (485-354) and passing accuracy (92%-84%). Iskenderian and Perruzza were on fire throughout the match, each finishing with three key passes. In total, eight Monarchs players finished the match with 90% or better passing accuracy.

Real Monarchs will play their final game of the year, with a playoff spot potentially up for grabs, at home in the Beehive State against Ventura County FC on Saturday, October 6. To access news, schedules, rosters and more, visit www.RSL.com/monarchs.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - 55' - Jordan Perruzza (Daron Iskenderian): Zavier Gozo winning a 55' corner kick on the right side, attacking midfielder Daron Iskenderun stepped up to whip in the service with his right foot. The cross outswinging to the near post, it was beautifully coordinated by SLC as striker Jordan Peruzza beat his marker to the spot and elevated to smash a thundering header into the back of the net.

SLC - 69' - Zavier Gozo (Unassisted): With Omar Marquez breaking out into space down the left wing, he reached the edge of the box before turning inside to run at his defender. Electing to whip in a pacey cross with teammates rushing the box, Timbers goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk attempted to come off his line for the stop. Unable to control the well-struck cross, Zavier Gozo was perfectly positioned in the box to clean up the opportunity with a point-blank goal.

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Erik Holt ©; Keller Storlie; Jaziel Orozco; Luis Rivera (Omar Marquez, 46); Griffin Dillon; Nelson Palacio (Noel Caliskan, 46); Zavier Gozo (Omar Alba, 88); Daron Iskenderian; Owen Anderson (Aiden Hezarkhani, 70); Benji Michel (Jordan Perruzza, 46)

Subs not used: Bennett Ewing, Luca Moisa, Grayson Carter, Axel Kei

Portland Timbers 2 (3-4-3): Ryan Bilichuk ©; Tyler Clegg; Keesean Ferdinand; Kaveh Rad; Blake Pope; Sawyer Jura (Jaden Jerome Jones-Riley, 57); Victor Eriquez Velazquez (Alexis Moreno, 80); Braxton Taghvai-Najib (Christian Mendoza, 57); Kyle Linhares; Noah Santos (Mateo Bunbury, 69) Joshua Penn (Max Eisenberg, 69)

Subs not used: Daniel Nunez, Dario White, Carver Miller, Eric Izoita

Stats Summary: SLC / POR

Shots: 10 / 4

Shots on Goal: 3 / 2

Saves: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 9 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

POR: Kevah Rad (Caution - 35')

POR: Braxton Taghvai-Najib: (Caution - 38')

SLC: Jordan Perruzza (Caution - 72')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Ejection - 87')

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.