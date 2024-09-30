Fan Voting Launches for 2024 Sporting Club Awards
September 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Fan voting is now open for Sporting Kansas City's annual team awards, which will be celebrated at Pitch Black presented by Audi on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Children's Mercy Park.
Fans can cast their online ballots through 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 6 at SportingKC.com/awards for the following award categories:
Most Valuable Player presented by Audi
Offensive Player of the Year presented by Compass Minerals
Defensive Player of the Year presented by The Baldwin Group
Newcomer of the Year presented by El Jimador Tequila
Goal of the Year presented by Parisi Coffee
Save of the Year presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
In addition to the awards above voted on by players, media and fans, the following awards will also be presented by the club:
Golden Boot presented by Brummel Lawn & Landscape LLC
Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarian of the Year presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
Sporting KC II Most Valuable Player presented by Central Bank of the Midwest
Bob Gansler Academy Player of the Year presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City
Sporting Club Network Member of the Year presented by Price Chopper
First held in 2013, Pitch Black is an annual end-of-season event at Children's Mercy Park in which the club welcomes guests alongside Sporting Kansas City players and coaches for a night of drinks, dining and entertainment.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 30, 2024
- Fan Voting Launches for 2024 Sporting Club Awards - Sporting Kansas City II
- New York City FC II Scores 3-1 Victory over FC Cincinnati 2 - New York City FC II
- Timbers2 Fall, 2-0, to Real Monarchs at America First Field - Portland Timbers 2
- Tacoma Defiance Wins 2-0 over Houston Dynamo 2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Real Monarchs Dominate Portland 2-0 - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Fan Voting Launches for 2024 Sporting Club Awards
- Sporting KC II Earns Point against North Texas SC at Children's Mercy Victory Field
- Sporting KC II Hosts Western Conference Front Runners North Texas SC in Massive MLS NEXT Pro Matchup
- 10-Man Sporting KC II Side Falls to MNUFC 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field
- Sporting KC II Opens up Three-Match Home Stretch with Sunday Showdown against MNUFC 2