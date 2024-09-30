Fan Voting Launches for 2024 Sporting Club Awards

Fan voting is now open for Sporting Kansas City's annual team awards, which will be celebrated at Pitch Black presented by Audi on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Children's Mercy Park.

Fans can cast their online ballots through 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 6 at SportingKC.com/awards for the following award categories:

Most Valuable Player presented by Audi

Offensive Player of the Year presented by Compass Minerals

Defensive Player of the Year presented by The Baldwin Group

Newcomer of the Year presented by El Jimador Tequila

Goal of the Year presented by Parisi Coffee

Save of the Year presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

In addition to the awards above voted on by players, media and fans, the following awards will also be presented by the club:

Golden Boot presented by Brummel Lawn & Landscape LLC

Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarian of the Year presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Sporting KC II Most Valuable Player presented by Central Bank of the Midwest

Bob Gansler Academy Player of the Year presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City

Sporting Club Network Member of the Year presented by Price Chopper

First held in 2013, Pitch Black is an annual end-of-season event at Children's Mercy Park in which the club welcomes guests alongside Sporting Kansas City players and coaches for a night of drinks, dining and entertainment.

