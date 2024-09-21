Tacoma Defiance Travels to Whitecaps FC 2 for Saturday Matchup
September 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (12-8-5, 43 points) hosts Real Monarchs (9-10-6, 36 points) on Saturday, September 21 at Swangard Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 1-1 draw with Real Monarchs that saw the Utah side win the ensuing shootout. With the point on Friday coupled with the results across MLSNP over the weekend, Defiance clinched a spot in the postseason for the third-consecutive year.
Defiance and Whitecaps FC 2 have faced off twice this season already, playing to a 0-0 draw and a 4-1 Tacoma win, respectively.
Following Saturday's match, Tacoma hosts its final home match of the regular season against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, September 29 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Josh Tolle
Tacoma Defiance midfielder/defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi
