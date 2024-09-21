Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-1 to Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium

September 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Whitecaps FC 2'S Eliot Goldthorp battles Tacoma Defiance's Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Tacoma Defiance (12-9-5, 43 points) fell 3-1 to Whitecaps FC 2 (10-10-6, 39 points) on Saturday afternoon at Swangard Stadium. Snyder Brunell scored the lone goal for Defiance, but it was not to overcome three goals scored by the home side as Tacoma dropped the result. The loss keeps Defiance in second place the Pacific Division with 43 points, two points below LAFC2. Hervé Diese's side now returns home for a match against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, September 29 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 - Whitecaps FC 2 3

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Venue: Swangard Stadium

Referee: Alain Ruch

Assistants: Prem Gundarah, Eray DeMirtas

Fourth official: Niko Jecanski

Weather: 68 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN - Liam Mackenzie (Antoine Coupland) 4'

VAN - Eliot Goldthorp (Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau) 48'

TAC - Snyder Brunell 89'

VAN - Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (Mihail Gherasimencov) 90'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN - Mihail Gherasimecov (caution) 38'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Mohammed Shour; Cody Baker, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Burke Fahling 72'); Snyder Brunell, Sota Kitahara; Dylan Teves (Blake Bowen 72'), Chris Aquino (Braudilio Rodrigues 46') Sebastian Gomez (Elias Katsaros 77'); Yu Tsukanome (Gio Miglietti 72')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Owen O'Malley

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 9

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 12

Saves: 4

Whitecaps FC 2 - Alexander Milosevic; Mihail Gherasimencov, Finn Linder, Buster Sjoberg - captain, Dembo Saidykhan, Antoine Coupland (Darko Ilic 64'), Jeevan Badwal (Malek Mehri 81'), Liam Mackenzie, Eliot Goldthorp, Cyprian Kachwele (Myles Morgan 64'), Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Substitutes not used: Trystan Read, Malcolm Simmons, Joshue Ndakala

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 4

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

