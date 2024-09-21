Nashville SC Draws FC Cincinnati, 2-2

September 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati split points with Nashville SC in a 2-2 draw Saturday night at GEODIS Park. The Orange and Blue (17-8-5, 56 points) clinch a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference - and home field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 series in the MLS Cup Playoffs - with results across the league while Nashville (8-13-9, 33 points) remain a point out of the ninth and final postseason spot.

The opening goal came in the 5th minute as Nashville's Sam Surridge found the back of the net early in the match for the hosts. But Cincinnati's Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta responded four minutes later for the Orange and Blue in the 9th minute.

Acosta, who has now had a hand in 30 of Cincinnati's 52 goals scored in MLS play this season, notched his 12th goal of the year from the top of the Nashville box. Luca Orellano assisted on the goal, his seventh of the year, after scoring the game-winning goal midweek against Minnesota United FC.

Surridge would restore Nashville's lead in the 25th minute with a headed effort from a corner kick for his first-half brace. Cincinnati's Niko Gioacchini looked to pull the match level with his first goal for the Orange and Blue late in the first half but the equalizer was overturned due to an offside call.

Orellano would then bring the match level at 2-2 with a brilliant free kick in the 52nd minute. For Orellano, the goal marked his ninth of the season and fourth over his last three league appearances.

AS IT HAPPENED

NSH: Sam Surridge, GOAL - 5' (1-0) - An intercepted pass from Nashville's Brian Anunga sparked the move for the hosts, who pushed quickly down the right wing through Jonathan Pérez. Pérez whipped in a cross to the back post where Taylor Washington's heavy touch set Surridge up to score from a first-time effort from close range.

CIN: Luciano Acosta, GOAL - 9' (1-1) - Luca Orellano sized up defender Taylor Washington with a few quick step overs as he entered the Nashville box from the right wing. Orellano cut in on his dangerous left foot, zipping a pass toward Yamil Asad at the top of the box. Asad elected to let the ball roll through his legs and to Luciano Acosta who controlled and picked out the top left corner of the net.

NSH: Sam Surridge, GOAL - 25' (2-1) - Surridge headed home a Hany Mukhtar corner kick after making a run into the center of the box and finishing at the opposite post.

CIN: Luca Orellano, GOAL - 52' (2-2) - Acosta and Orellano lined up over a free kick from about 30 yards out following a foul drawn by Niko Gioacchini. Orellano went up and over the wall, beating goalkeeper Joe Willis, who was not able to parry the shot away.

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 against LAFC for Noche Latina. Limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK). The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will be carried over the radio locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 97.7 FM.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati are 16-4-6 under Pat Noonan when playing a match on two-days rest.

- Luciano Acosta became the fourth player in MLS history to record at least 30 goal contributions in consecutive seasons, joining Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Zlatan Ibrahimović (2018-19), and Josef Martínez (2018-19).

- Acosta's 30 goal contributions are second-most in FC Cincinnati history, only behind his 31 from last season.

- Luca Orellano scored in consecutive games for the first time and also recorded his first game with a goal and an assist for FCC.

- Roman Celentano and Obinna Nwobodo each made their 100th appearances for FC Cincinnati, across all competitions.

- Teenage Hadebe made his FC Cincinnati debut as a second-half substitute.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC

Date: September 21, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: GEODIS Park

Attendance: 27,976

Kickoff: 8:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. CT

Weather: 84 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

NSH: 2-0-2

CIN: 1-1-2

NSH - Sam Surridge (Washington, Pérez) 5', Sam Surridge (Mukhtar) 25'

CIN - Luciano Acosta (Orellano, Santos) 9', Luca Orellano 52'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad (DeAndre Yedlin 56'), Ian Murphy (Teenage Hadebe 86'), Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem, Luca Orellano, Yuya Kubo, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (C), Sergio Santos (Kevin Kelsy 67'), Niko Gioacchini (Gerardo Valenzuela 87')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Corey Baird, Kipp Keller, Malik Pinto

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington (Brent Kallman 87'), Walker Zimmerman (C), Julian Gaines (Shaq Moore 87'), Patrick Yazbek (Anibal Godoy 72'), Jonathan Pérez (Teal Bunbury 62'), Brian Anunga (Alex Muyl 72'), Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge

Substitutes not used: Elliot Panicco, Amar Sejdic, Forster Ajago, Sean Davis

Head Coach: B.J. Callaghan

STATS SUMMARY: NSH/CIN

Shots: 7 / 14

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 3 / 0

Corner Kicks: 2 / 7

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offside: 3 / 3

Possession: 36.8 / 63.3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Chidozie Awaziem (Yellow Card) 19'

NSH - Sam Surridge (Yellow Card) 41'

CIN - Ian Murphy (Yellow Card) 74'

NSH - Anibal Godoy (Yellow Card) 75'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 79'

NSH - Daniel Lovitz (Yellow Card) 90'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Ast. Referees: Kyle Atkins, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.