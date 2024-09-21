Chattanooga FC Stays in Playoff Hunt with Shootout Win in New England

September 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Minjae Kwak celebrates his goal for Chattanooga FC

(Chattanooga FC) Minjae Kwak celebrates his goal for Chattanooga FC(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club faced New England Revolution II for the second time on Saturday afternoon, and won the shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 draw in regulation to pick up two crucial points at a wet and windy Gillette Stadium.

Minjae Kwak scored his first goal for Chattanooga FC in the 18th minute, curling in a superb shot from the corner of the penalty area to give the visitors the lead.

New England struck back right before half-time through Liam Butts. However, CFC had the final word by ultimately claiming the extra point in the shootout thanks to Jean Antoine's heroics between the sticks.

"Obviously Minjae scores a really nice goal," said Underwood post-match at Gillette Stadium. "Those are the goals we expect from him. The guys worked hard and defended. I felt like we created some decent chances in this game. At the end of the day, we've kept ourselves alive for the playoffs. That's always been the overarching goals for us. We've had a rollercoaster of a season, and we had a rollercoaster today! Being down 0-2 in the penalty shootout and coming back and winning it, so that was super important for us."

The result sees CFC remain in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings and sit one point off from Chicago Fire II (41), who currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot. (Eastern Conference Standings)

CFC travels to face Toronto FC II next weekend on Sunday, September 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET in what will be the club's first-ever match outside of the United States.

Noteworthy:

Duvan Viafara, Luis Garcia Sosa, Minjae Kwak and Mehdi Ouamri returned to the starting XI in place of Logan Brown, Callum Watson, Joseph Perez and Jesus Ibarra, who started in the 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew 2 last time out

CFC extends its record of shootout wins in the Eastern Conference to seven

Stats (NE/CFC):

Possession: 58% / 42%

xG: 1.44 / 1.8

Shots: 26 / 17

Shots on goal: 10 / 6

Blocked shots: 11 / 3

Total passes: 449 / 376

Passing accuracy percentage: 84 / 80.6

Corners: 11 / 9

Free-kicks: 11 / 12

Total crosses: 13 / 6

Offsides: 2 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 5 / 8

Clearances: 2 / 10

Fouls: 12 / 13

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.