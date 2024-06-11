Tacoma Defiance Travels to the Town FC for Tuesday Night Matchup at PayPal Park
June 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (5-6-1, 17 points) travels to face The Town FC (3-4-4, 15 points) on Tuesday, June 11 at PayPal Park (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). This is the second contest of the year between the two clubs, with Tacoma winning the first matchup 3-2 on April 25 at Starfire Stadium.
Tacoma is coming off a 1-0 loss to St. Louis CITY 2 on June 6, its first home defeat of the season. Defiance currently sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, two points behind Whitecaps FC 2.
After Tuesday's match, Tacoma has over two weeks off before returning home to play Real Monarchs on Wednesday, June 26 (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
