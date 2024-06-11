Tacoma Defiance Travels to the Town FC for Tuesday Night Matchup at PayPal Park

June 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance defender Antino Lopez

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance defender Antino Lopez(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (5-6-1, 17 points) travels to face The Town FC (3-4-4, 15 points) on Tuesday, June 11 at PayPal Park (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). This is the second contest of the year between the two clubs, with Tacoma winning the first matchup 3-2 on April 25 at Starfire Stadium.

Tacoma is coming off a 1-0 loss to St. Louis CITY 2 on June 6, its first home defeat of the season. Defiance currently sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, two points behind Whitecaps FC 2.

After Tuesday's match, Tacoma has over two weeks off before returning home to play Real Monarchs on Wednesday, June 26 (8:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Maura Sheridan

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.