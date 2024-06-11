New York Red Bulls II Defender Omar Valencia Called up to Panama National Team Roster for 2024 Copa America
June 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York Red Bulls II News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II defender Omar Valencia has been called up to Panama National Team for the upcoming 2024 Copa America.
Valencia, 20, is in his third season with New York Red Bulls II, where he has made 31 appearances for the club. He has tallied three assists in that time, including one this season in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati 2 on March 28. Valencia has made 11 appearances for the club this season. He also made his MLS debut on June 8 against the New England Revolution.
The defender has featured for Panama Youth National teams and has made two appearances with the senior national team. Valencia made his debut for Panama in a 5-0 loss to Uruguay, coming off the bench and playing 12 minutes. This will be Valencia's first time with the Panama National Team for a major tournament.
Valencia and Panama will participate in a friendly against Paraguay on Sunday, June 16 before beginning 2024 Copa America group stage play. Panama will face off against Uruguay on Sunday, June 23, then they will face the United States on Thursday, June 27, and they will wrap up group stage play with a match against Bolivia on Monday, July 1.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 11, 2024
- Inter Miami CF II Set to Host Columbus Crew 2 FC at Chase Stadium on Thursday - Inter Miami CF II
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs - North Texas SC
- Toronto FC II Finding Strategic Balance During Season: "We Picked Guys That Had a Good Mentality" - Toronto FC II
- New York Red Bulls II Defender Omar Valencia Called up to Panama National Team Roster for 2024 Copa America - New York Red Bulls II
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to the Town FC for Tuesday Night Matchup at PayPal Park - Tacoma Defiance
- Revolution II Sign Defender Damario McIntosh - New England Revolution II
- Previewing the MLS Next Playoffs for Charlotte FC Academy: Crown Legacy FC - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls II Stories
- New York Red Bulls II Defender Omar Valencia Called up to Panama National Team Roster for 2024 Copa America
- NYRB II Battles Toronto FC II for the First Time this Season on Sunday at MSU Soccer Park
- New York Red Bulls II Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule Selected to Uganda National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- NYRB II Heads to Belson Stadium on Saturday to Face off against New York City FC II
- NYRB II Hosts Eastern Conference Leaders Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, May 26 at MSU Soccer Park