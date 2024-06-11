New York Red Bulls II Defender Omar Valencia Called up to Panama National Team Roster for 2024 Copa America

June 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II defender Omar Valencia has been called up to Panama National Team for the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

Valencia, 20, is in his third season with New York Red Bulls II, where he has made 31 appearances for the club. He has tallied three assists in that time, including one this season in a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati 2 on March 28. Valencia has made 11 appearances for the club this season. He also made his MLS debut on June 8 against the New England Revolution.

The defender has featured for Panama Youth National teams and has made two appearances with the senior national team. Valencia made his debut for Panama in a 5-0 loss to Uruguay, coming off the bench and playing 12 minutes. This will be Valencia's first time with the Panama National Team for a major tournament.

Valencia and Panama will participate in a friendly against Paraguay on Sunday, June 16 before beginning 2024 Copa America group stage play. Panama will face off against Uruguay on Sunday, June 23, then they will face the United States on Thursday, June 27, and they will wrap up group stage play with a match against Bolivia on Monday, July 1.

