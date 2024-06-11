Inter Miami CF II Set to Host Columbus Crew 2 FC at Chase Stadium on Thursday

June 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II is back with more MLS NEXT Pro action and is set to host Columbus Crew 2 at Chase Stadium on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Inter Miami II will be looking to bounce back after most recently falling 0-3 against New York City FC II on June 7. Inter Miami II currently occupies the ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 17 points this season with a record of five wins, five losses and two draws so far this 2024 regular season. Forward Leo Afonso leads the team in goals with four, while fellow attacker Ryan Carmichael leads in assists with three to his name.

The Herons will host Columbus for what will be the first matchup between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season after most recently earning a 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City B in the team's previous home game on June 2. In all, Inter Miami II has recorded three wins, two losses and a draw in home fixtures at Chase Stadium this regular season.

Columbus Crew, meanwhile, will enter the match following a 3-1 victory against New England Revolution II in their previous match over the weekend. The Ohio-based currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a total 18 points from five wins, five losses and two draws.

